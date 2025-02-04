Married Swingers Offer Inside Look at Largest Ever “Spicy Cruise”

On many cruises, there is usually at least a small population of swingers – who are often identified by those in the know through the famous upside down pineapple symbol.

However, Bliss Cruise charters several sailings per year for non-monogamous adults 21+ looking to mingle with other swingers and celebrate their sexuality.

This year, there will be a Bliss Cruise hosted onboard Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas from April 24-30, 2025, and onboard Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Reflection from November 8-15, 2025.

For those on the outside looking in, what goes on during these “spicy cruises” may seem a bit mysterious, or even a little intimidating. But one couple, who go by Bella and Jase online, have been offering an inside look on what really goes on during these sailings – and it’s healthier than you might expect.

The husband and wife were most recently onboard the largest ever swinger’s cruise held onboard Symphony of the Seas from November 10-17, 2024, and have been sharing their experience on social media. It was their fourth voyage of this nature.

As a largely stigmatized community, these cruises have become an opportunity for swingers and non-monogamous individuals to celebrate who they are and their sexuality in a safe space.

Per the couple, approximately 6,700 swingers were onboard the Oasis-class ship – which has a maximum capacity of 6,680 passengers and 2,200 crew members.

“The open relationship community is super stigmatized in society, so being at a place for seven days where we feel completely accepted and safe is so comforting and exciting“, said Bella.

While much of the entertainment during the cruise was similar to the average sailing – such as with shore excursions, stage performances, and ice skating shows onboard – there are some added extras for this type of sailing.

In one TikTok, which has been viewed over 154,000 times in about one day, Bella gave a look at an outside “playroom” – in which cruise guests could partake in consensual group sexual experiences.

In other videos, the couple highlighted the many upside down pineapples they spotted, the social aspect of being on a swinger’s cruise, and briefly mentioned the “spicy” parties and excursions they attended with other couples – but didn’t elaborate on the intimate details on TikTok.

Breaking Down Stigma Toward Swingers

When the general public doesn’t participate in or understand something, they tend to fear it – which leads to the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes.

In the world of swingers, this leads some to refer to the non-monogamous interactions as weird, embarrassing, or even dangerous when that doesn’t have to be the case.

Bella and Jase, who have been together for 17 years, use their social media to share their relationship and advocate for the acceptance of ethical non-monogamy through their website and social media.

Swinging Cruise Couple (Credits: @4ourplay.com)

“At 4OURPLAY, we strive to dismantle the stigma surrounding consensual nonmonogamy. We advocate for the acceptance of alternative relationships, demonstrating that love can take many forms and that every couple’s journey is unique,” reads the mission statement on their website.

During these cruise vlogs and in previous videos, the couple reaffirmed that all activities had to be consensual and only spoke of their experiences positively.

When asked if they knew anyone already prior to embarking on the themed sailing or about who they met onboard, the couple was also careful to protect the privacy of their friends and acquaintances.

“This community is so stigmatised we would never want to ‘out’ somebody because of possible negative ramifications from people knowing people are swingers, which is just so sad,” Jase said at one point. “So we can’t really show all of the details, that’s why we just show us. But you can use your imagination.”

The Bliss Cruise company also has strict rules in place to ensure everyone onboard stays safe and has a good time.

For example, guests are not allowed to record or photograph other cruisers without permission, sexual activity can only be performed in private cabins or in a “designated play area,” all acts must be consensual, and illegal drugs and prostitution are strictly prohibited.