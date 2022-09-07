Margaritaville at Sea Launches New Sail Free Cruise Program

Margaritaville at Sea offers all active military servicemen and women, first responders, and educators a free cruise onboard its Margaritaville at Sea Paradise cruise ship.

Margaritaville offers the program at Sea in cooperation with GovX.com, a large e-commerce website for first responders and military personnel.

Jimmy Buffet Honors Those Who Serve

Honoring those who work tirelessly to serve others, Jimmy Buffet and Margaritaville at Sea offer a small bonus to all active servicemembers, Veterans, First Responders, and Educators with a free cruise onboard its first and only cruise ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

“Welcome aboard heroes, with a big Fins Up thank you for your service,” said singer, songwriter, and best-selling author Jimmy Buffett. “Now we feel honored to serve you—at sea.”

Under the ‘Heroes Sail Free’ cruise program, all U.S. military service members (active duty and veterans), police, fire, EMS personnel, and educators are invited to enjoy a free cruise to the Bahamas.

“To show our sincere gratitude for their ongoing service, we wanted to offer these frontline heroes a chance to kick off their boots and work shoes and flip flop into a relaxing getaway,” said Kevin Sheehan, Jr., President, and CEO of Margaritaville at Sea. “We hope a little downtime to recover from the demands of their day-to-day responsibilities is just what they need.”

Although many cruise lines have done special promotions for some of these groups before, Margaritaville at Sea is the first cruise line to offer a free cruise to such a wide variety of first responders, servicemen and women, veterans, teachers, and other educators.

The program is offered in cooperation with the largest military and government e-commerce site exclusively for military and first responders, GovX.com.

“I’m happy to have Margaritaville at Sea join our mission to deliver the best deals and experiences for our incredible GovX members,” said Alan Cole, CEO of GovX. “Americans who serve their country and communities deserve a well-earned vacation from time to time, and we’re so grateful for this partnership.”

3-day, 2-night Cruises Sailing From Palm Beach

The Jimmy Buffet-inspired cruise line offers 3-day, 2-night cruises sailing from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: Port of Palm Beach

During the days onboard, guests can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options, such as the JWB Prime Steakhouse and the 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill.

For entertainment, guests can visit a Spa, the Casino Margaritaville, and Stars on the Water Theater, home to the “Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show,” written and produced by Jimmy Buffett himself, and a variety of pools and retail options.

The Heroes Sail Free offer applies only to the registered member(s) sailing in the sailing party.