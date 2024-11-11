Margaritaville at Sea Honors US Veterans With Free Cruises

As America comes together to honor its Veterans on November 11, 2024, Margaritaville at Sea is celebrating Veterans Day by expanding its Heroes Sail Free program, giving back to those who serve and have served the nation both at home and abroad.

The special program, which originally launched in 2022 with limited offerings for US military veterans, first responders, government employees, and teachers, now offers free cruise fares for the first and second guest on every available cruise, destination, and date across Margaritaville at Sea’s voyages.

The Heroes Sail Free offer allows eligible heroes to sail at no cost in specific cabin categories on select routes.

From Port Tampa Bay, guests can choose Cozy Interior Staterooms aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, while cruises departing from Palm Beach, Florida, on the Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, offer a stateroom selection up through Ocean View Staterooms. The promotion covers cruises ranging from 2 to 4 nights.

Additionally, the promotion goes beyond free fares, with the cruise line extending a 20 percent discount on all retail fares to verified members booking an upgraded stateroom or adding extra guests to their reservation. Those guests do not need to be military, educators, or first responders.

The catches are slight: Heroes Sail Free bookings do not include port fees or taxes, which must be covered by guests at the time of booking, and the promotion is not available for single passengers.

The free cabin promotion is available on a first-come, first-served basis to guests verified through the GOVX and ShopVCS platforms. While some dates are already sold out, Margaritaville at Sea launched early access booking on Veterans Day, available through midnight on November 13, 2024.

Honoring Heroes in Paradise

Margaritaville at Sea, launched in 2022 through a partnership between Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and the late Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville brand, operates two vessels embodying the relaxed, tropical-themed escape inspired by Buffet’s iconic song, “Margaritaville.”

The first ship, the 52,926-gross-ton Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, was originally built in 1991 as Costa Cruises’ Costa Classica, later renamed Grand Classic, and then sold to Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line in 2018.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise (Photo Credit: Grand Bahama Shipyard)

It began service as a Margaritaville ship in 2022 after transforming to align with the brand’s theme and accommodates 1,300 passengers. Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is currently sailing 2- to 3-night itineraries between Palm Beach and Freeport, Bahamas.

In 2025, the ship is introducing a sea and land option to the Margaritaville Beach Resort in Nassau, which features the brand’s Fins Up! Water Park, as well as a variety of restaurants and activities.

Most recently, on June 14, 2024, the cruise line introduced its second ship, the 85,861-gross-ton Margaritaville at Sea Islander. Originally constructed in 2000 at the Helsinki New Shipyard in Finland, the vessel operated as Costa Cruises’ Costa Atlantica until 2023.

Following a massive refurbishment, the ship spans 12 passenger decks and hosts up to 2,650 guests. It is currently enjoying 4- to 5-night cruises between Tampa and Mexico, with calls in Progresso and Cozumel, as well as Key West, Florida.

Several other major cruise lines extend special discounts to military personnel and veterans, including Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian Cruise Line, all of which provide year-round military rates on select sailings.

The expanded Heroes Sail Free offer is the only program for military, first responders, and educators featuring free voyages on all sailings, providing there is availability on board.