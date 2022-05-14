Margaritaville at Sea Begins Guest Sailings from Port of Palm Beach

It’s been a few months in the making, but the rebranded, upbeat, tropically-vibed Margaritaville at Sea cruise ship Margaritaville Paradise sails from Palm Beach on her first regular guest voyage today. The Margaritaville Paradise will become one of the most fun ways to travel between Florida and the Bahamas.

As the pandemic hit the cruise industry, many cruise lines felt the pain and needed to take action. One company, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, did just that.

Following a multi-million investment and refurbishment, the ship’s cabins and common spaces feature Margaritaville’s signature casual-luxe design with subtle nautical details and colors influenced by the surrounding sea, sand, and sky.

Margaritaville Paradise Sets Sail For The First Time

Although slightly delayed, Margaritaville Paradise is setting sail from the Port of Palm Beach in Florida on May 14. After undergoing a complete re-imagination of all areas of the vessel, she is now ready to start sailing her regular route between Palm Beach and The Bahamas.

“After months of anticipation, it’s exciting to see the transformation of the cruise terminal and

the ship,” said Port of Palm Beach District Board of Commission Chairman Blair Ciklin.

The vessel will provide those looking for a more casual way of traveling to the Bahamas with the best and most fun way.

Photo Credit: Port of Palm Beach

In December last year, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced that it would be rebranding to Margaritaville at Sea. The world-famous Jimmy Buffet chain of resorts, restaurants, and bars has always provided a casual and laid-back experience ashore and is now doing so at sea.

“Margaritaville at Sea will be a new, exciting, and fun way for guests to escape and vacation in Margaritaville,” said John Cohlan, CEO of Margaritaville.

“From oceans to lakes, Margaritaville has an organic tie to the water and with Margaritaville at Sea, we’re able to put our iconic lifestyle, resort experiences, and elevated service directly on the sea. We look forward to seeing guests on, and in, Paradise.”

Photo Courtesy: Margaritaville at Sea

Her first voyage was delayed by two weeks as the company wanted to have the ship in peak condition for the first guests to arrive. Margaritaville Paradise is ready to sail on her first voyage with everything now completed.

The man himself, Jimmy Buffet, had this to say about his first venture at sea: “To me, the only thing better than being on a beach by the ocean, is to be on the ocean. Now you can follow in our wake,”

2-night, 3-day sailings from Palm Beach to Freeport

Margaritaville Paradise’s initial itinerary will be a series of 2-night, 3-day sailings from Palm Beach to Freeport. As a bonus, guests can extend their vacation by adding a stay in one of two available resort options in the Bahamas, making their trip five or even six days long.

During their stay onboard, guests can sample a massive variety of food and beverage options, such as JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, LandShark Sports Bar, and Margaritaville Coffee & Pastry Shop. Other options include the Euphoria Lounge, Sunset Bar, and 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar.

Photo Courtesy: Margaritaville at Sea

The current itinerary is the classic Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line itinerary that the brand has been operating for several years before the rebranding.

With Margaritaville a staple destination in several popular cruise ports, such as Jamaica, Cozumel, Grand Cayman, Grand Turk, and The Bahamas, the hope is that the company will be extending its itineraries to these destinations, making it a tour of Margaritaville’s around the Caribbean.

Margaritaville Paradise has a long history in the cruise industry. Built in 1991 as Costa Classica for Costa Cruise Line, in 2018, the ship was sold to Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and set sail as Grand Classica. The 52,926 gross tons cruise ship has space for 1,308 guests.