Margaritaville at Sea Announces Entertainment Offerings

With the inaugural sailing of Margaritaville at Sea fast approaching this May, the cruise line has announced its entertainment offerings for the first in the fleet, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

Entertainment Details for Margaritaville Cruise Ship

The newest cruise line in the U.S. will soon begin operations with its first vessel out of the port of West Palm Beach in Florida. Margaritaville at Sea has revealed its entertainment options when its first ship, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, sets sail in May 2022.

The new cruise line aims to get guests into vacation mode as soon as they step on board by being greeted by island-inspired music, friendly “Fins Up Crew” team members, and iconic Margaritaville stilt walkers.

“We are thrilled with the response we’ve received since announcing Margaritaville at Sea, both from our travel advisor partners and the public at large,” said Francis Riley, Chief Commercial Officer of Margaritaville at Sea.

“There is incredible demand for the unique product we are bringing to market and the announcement today of our onboard entertainment will certainly create even more excitement, as we are offering exclusive programming you can’t find anywhere else.”

The main attraction during the voyage will be Tales from Margaritaville: Jimmy’s Ship Show, which will be a music journey written and produced by Jimmy Buffett and Producer Frank Marshall. The show will feature stories and songs inspired by Jimmy’s bestselling book, “Tales from Margaritaville.”

“We could not be more excited to have our guests experience this show onboard Margaritaville at Sea – created and written by Jimmy and Frank,” said Tamara Baldanza-Dekker, Chief Marketing Officer of Margaritaville. “A match made in paradise!”

“It’s been very cool working with Jimmy to put together a ship show filled with his unforgettable songs and stories,” said Frank Marshall. “I can’t wait for the maiden voyage!”

In the ship’s Oasis Room and beyond, travelers will enjoy diverse and talented musicians, late-night comedy hours on select departures, game shows for the whole family, streaming concerts at sea, themed parties, kids programming, and much more.

In addition to entertainment, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise will feature gourmet food and beverage options, including JWB Prime Steakhouse, Frank and Lola’s Pizzeria, Port of Indecision Buffet, 5 o’Clock Somewhere Bar & Grill, Margaritaville Coffee, Euphoria Lounge, and Sunset Bar – as well as pools, retail stores, a St. Somewhere Spa, Fins Up! Fitness Center, among other services and amenities.

The vessel was previously operated under Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, but after a refurbishment, the new-look ship will debut on May 14 from West Palm Beach, Florida. The ship was scheduled to debut on April 30, but multiple sailings were canceled, and the first voyage moved to May.