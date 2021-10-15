Marella Cruises to Offer New U.S. Itineraries and Fifth Ship to Join the Fleet

We’ve got two major cruise updates from Marella Cruises with an additional ship to join the fleet and the UK-based cruise line to offer new U.S. itineraries for summer 2023.

New U.S. Cruises from Marella

Plenty to update you on when it comes to Marella Cruises, starting with new U.S. itineraries as part of its 2023 summer program for Marella Discovery.

The cruise line offers three new itinerary options that include the departure ports of Bridgetown, Barbados, and Port Canaveral in Florida. There will be an 18-day Sunshine and Jazz itinerary from Barbados, including popular Caribbean calls of St. Thomas and St. Maarten and U.S. ports of New Orleans, Tampa, Key West, and Miami.

Chris Hackney, Managing Director of Cruise for TUI UK & I said: “Being able to set sail into the USA next year is another milestone for us. Expanding our programme allows our customers to experience once-in-a-lifetime adventures and we’ve made sure there really is something for everyone. The excitement for cruising is well and truly back and we’re delighted to be able to continue to offer new experiences for our customers.”

Photo Credit: 1AdesiA1 / Shutterstock.com

Three of the new itineraries will depart from Port Canaveral and include a range of popular ports of call in the Caribbean, including Grand Turk and Amber Cove, along with major U.S. ports of New York, Charleston, Miami, and Key West. Two of the itineraries also include a call to the Bahamas.

Marella Discovery is 69,130 gross tons and has a guest capacity of 1,830 along with 753 crew members. The ship will also be sailing a range of Caribbean cruises from November 2021 as the U.K. cruise industry opens to more international cruising.

Marella Voyager to Fifth Ship of the Fleet

Marella Cruises is still expanding despite cruise lines being hit by the suspension of operations through 2020 and half of 2021. The cruise line currently has four ships, including Marella Discovery, Marella Discovery 2, Marella Explorer, and Marella Explorer 2.

Chris Hackney also said: “After a challenging year for the industry we couldn’t be more thrilled to finally announce we’ll be welcoming Marella Voyager, the fifth ship in our fleet, in Spring 2023 with her first sailing taking place in June. This ship builds on our already popular fleet and offers loyal customers and new customers more choice. We know what our customers like and so we want to ensure we keep some Marella Cruises favourites but also adding a different flavour to Marella Voyager too.”

Image: Marella Cruises

Marella Voyager will become the fifth ship in the fleet and set sail for the first time for the cruise line in June 2023. The vessel was originally built for Celebrity Cruises and first entered service in 1997.

Since 2011, the ship has been owned by TUI Cruises, the parent company of Marella Cruises. The ship was sailing for TUI in Germany named Mein Schiff Herz but is being transferred to sail for Marella for the British market.

Marella Voyager will undergo a refurbishment that will add a brand-new Mexican eatery and a swanky Secret Speakeasy bar along with all the family favorites already seen on some other Marella cruise ships. There will be a total of 10 bars and 10 dining spots onboard.

The vessel will depart on its maiden Marella Voyager on June 3, 2023, including visits to Barcelona in Spain and the south of France. The cruises for the vessel will go on sale November 4, 2021.