Marella Cruises Refits Cabins, Adds Play Wall Experience to Ship

Marella Cruises completed a series of upgrades to roughly 40% of the cabins onboard Marella Discovery 2 and introduced a new entertainment option featuring an interactive Play Wall experience.

The life-sized Play Wall is a free activity offering a choice of 28 games, such as Totem Craft, where guests of all ages are challenged to build the tallest totem, and Rival Goals, a game geared to adults. The cruise line partnered with the French game developer Neo Experiences to bring Play Wall aboard the ship.

The 1,832-guest vessel, which formerly sailed for Royal Caribbean as Legend of the Seas following her launch in 1995, is based in the Canary Islands through March 2025.

In addition to cabin improvements, some of the ship’s lobby areas were updated.

“We’ve invested in making large scale improvements, revitalizing the lobbies and cabins as well as adding exciting new entertainment features like the dynamic immersive Play Wall,” said Chris Hackney, managing director of Marella Cruises.

“We’re proud of the results and can’t wait to welcome passengers onboard to see their reactions,” added Hackney.

Of the ship’s 918 staterooms, 370 have been enhanced with new artwork, wall coverings, furniture, and carpeting, and all bathrooms were completely renovated. The cabins that were upgraded include those in all categories, such as balcony cabins, junior suites, family suites, executive suites, and royal suites.

The 69,130-gross ton ship is sailing 7-night cruises between Tenerife and Gran Canaria during winter 2024-25, calling at such ports as Puerto del Rosario, Arrecife, Funchal, and La Gomera.

Following her seasonal series in the Canary Islands, Marella Discovery 2 will reposition to Limassol, Cyprus, where she will homeport for summer and fall 2025. The ship will sail 7-night Greece and Turkey voyages with port calls at Kusadasi, Turkey, and Athens, Mykonos, Rhodes, and Crete, Greece.

In November 2025, the ship will sail to Bridgetown, Barbados, where she will be based for 2025-26 winter sailings. The 7-night Cocktails And Coconuts cruise, for instance, will offer port calls at Antigua, St. Maarten, Tortola, St. Kitts, and Guadeloupe.

Marella Cruises will have a presence in the Caribbean during the upcoming winter 2024-25 as well, with Marella Explorer 2 sailing from a seasonal homeport in La Romana, Dominican Republic.

The 1,814-guest ship’s roster of cruises will call at destinations in Grenada, Barbados, St Lucia, St Kitts, Dominica, Antigua, St Maarten, Tortola, Aruba, Curacao, and Bonaire, depending on departure date and length of voyage.

Play Wall Experience Joins Other New Entertainment

The addition of the interactive Play Wall game to Marella Discovery 2’s entertainment options follows other recently introduced experiences.

For example, the ship in summer 2024 debuted the life-size elephant puppet show called “Jumbo and The Wonder Circus.” The story of the 7-foot-high puppet, inspired by an African elephant, follows the animal’s life in a circus.

New Marella Discover 2 Play Wall

Marella Discovery 2 also wows guests with three musical shows. “Hollywoodland” features the music of hit movies such as “La La Land” and “Singin’ in the Rain,” while “Yellow Submarine” entertains guests with music by The Beatles, complete with a giant inflatable submarine.

Another show, “7 Sins of Rock,” features rock music favorites from artists such as Aerosmith and Pink.

Marella Cruises is a unit of TUI UK and caters to the UK market. Besides Marella Discovery 2 and Marella Explorer 2, the line operates three other ships — Marella Discovery, Marella Explorer, and Marella Voyager.