Marella Cruises Offers New Internet Partnership for Faster Service

With more and more travelers preferring to remain connected to some degree no matter where they are setting sail, faster, more reliable internet service at sea is a highly-coveted benefit cruise lines must consider.

Marella Cruises is committed to offering its guests the very best global internet access, and is now introducing new technology fleetwide to do just that.

The UK-based cruise line, part of the TUI Group, has partnered with Speedcast to bring Eutelsat Group’s OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) technology to their fleet of five vessels.

This joins the already-in-use Starlink service aboard Marella Cruises ships, therefore offering multiple connectivity paths for a hybrid network with greater stability, faster download speeds, and an improved customer experience.

Crew members will also benefit from higher access speeds and low latency, permitting them to remain in closer, more frequent contact with loved ones even while they deliver excellent service to all guests.

“We have partnered with Marella Cruises for more than a decade, providing fully managed connectivity solutions supporting their fleet’s global voyages,” said James Trevelyan, EVP Global Sales at Speedcast.

“Our depth of experience providing seamless communications services for cruise ships, combined with our market-leading position delivering LEO technologies, makes us a great fit to serve Marella in this deployment. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Marella and ensuring fully connected cruise operations for their crew and guests.”

This integration continues the modernization of the Marella Cruises fleet, which includes Marella Discovery (1996), Marella Discovery 2 (1995), Marella Explorer (1996), Marella Explorer 2 (1995), and Marella Voyager (1997).

The partnership will not only facilitate overall better internet experiences for everyone aboard, but will enable cloud computing, further digital solutions, and generally seamless service.

This will meet travelers’ top desires to stay in touch with family and friends, network through remote access, and enjoy all the tech services they need on their oceangoing getaways.

There is no confirmation of the exact date the rollout will be complete, but travelers are sure to notice the internet improvement on each voyage.

Whether guests are enjoying Greek Isles itineraries, Caribbean getaways, or Canary Island voyages, staying connected is a key factor for many travelers, and the dual connectivity will ensure firm and fast service everywhere Marella sails.

Staying Connected With Starlink

Most major cruise lines offer Starlink maritime internet access, the global standard for connectivity in remote locations, with a tremendous satellite network covering vast regions popular for cruising, as well as more isolated destinations.

The speed of Starlink, as well as its general reliability and ease of use, make it popular across different cruise lines and familiar to travelers. Carnival Cruise Line – the world’s biggest cruise line – completed its fleetwide Starlink rollout in May 2024, a process that took roughly 18 months from start to finish as each ship was fully equipped.

All lines in the Carnival family have been similarly outfitted, including Costa Cruises, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and more.

Marella Explorer Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia)

“Starlink has been a game-changer for the onboard connectivity experience our cruise lines deliver to their guests, and we’ve already seen a surge in guest satisfaction and positive feedback from the super-fast and reliable Wi-Fi service we provide onboard,” said Josh Weinstein, CEO of Carnival Corporation.

Norwegian Cruise Line, MSC Cruises, and Royal Caribbean have likewise converted their fleets to Starlink access, improving internet speeds and broadening service for guests and crew alike.

While the greater availability of high speed internet at sea is a boon to passengers, some travelers do have to be cautious and recognize the limitations of hundreds or thousands of guests connecting devices through the same signals.

What travelers cannot do is bring their own mobile Starlink dishes, which are prohibited by cruise lines as they may interfere with official signals and disrupt safety or navigational needs. One guest aboard Carnival Miracle recently learned this when his Starlink Mini was confiscated.

With Marella Cruises combining two global networks to leverage even better service, perhaps other cruise lines will similarly create partnerships to give their guests even better internet access everywhere on the waves.