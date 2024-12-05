Major Refit on Horizon For Luxury Ship Paul Gauguin

The 330-guest Paul Gauguin, a renowned luxury ship that for more than a quarter-century has sailed the waters of French Polynesia, will soon head to dry dock for a multi-million dollar refurbishment.

The ship, the sole vessel operated by Paul Gauguin Cruises, will spend seven weeks in February and March 2025 in dry dock in Singapore. French design firm Stirling Design International will oversee major upgrades across the ship, according to an announcement from parent company Ponant Explorations Group.

In addition to the redesign of public spaces and staterooms, the refit will feature the creation of eight connecting cabins and several technology upgrades tied to environmental sustainability.

“Our vision for this refurbishment is deeply rooted in our ongoing commitment to delivering an authentic experience that reflects the beauty and culture of French Polynesia,” said Hervé Gastinel, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer of Ponant Explorations Group.

“The ship is beloved by our guests and the local community, and we continue to invest in The Gauguin’s elegant design while integrating advanced, more sustainable technologies to minimize the environmental footprint—an area in which the Group continues to lead,” added Gastinel.

The award-winning Paul Gauguin, which entered service in 1997, is homeported year-round in Papeete, Tahiti, and sails a wide variety of cruises across French Polynesia, including the Society Islands, Tuamotus, Cook Islands, and Marquesas.

The most ambitious of the dry dock upgrades will be seen in the ship’s Le Grill restaurant, its pool deck, and the new connecting cabins meant to entice multi-generational families and groups.

The new connecting cabins will be located on Deck 7. The cruise line sees the larger staterooms as part of its plan to attract more families, and points to its Moana Explorer Program as an incentive for young guests.

The project, launched in 2020 with a South Pacific marine advocacy group, provides a free marine educational and conservation program for children aged 6 to 15. The program is offered on certain summer and holiday season voyages.

Le Grill, an indoor-outdoor venue next to the pool deck, will receive a full renovation with decor featuring oak and bamboo furnishings and fixtures, ceramic tiles, white wood-carved screens, and new culinary stations.

The venue, serving authentic Polynesian dishes and international cuisine, offers open seating for breakfast and lunch; dinners are by reservation.

Photo By: Paul Gauguin Cruises

Changes to the pool deck will include the addition of a white canopy shading cabana-style sitting areas and the refinishing of the teak deck. A mosaic banner will be added to the facade of the pool, and new chaise lounges will be provided for guests.

The pool bar will be upgraded, too, with white wood-carved screens and new lighting. In other public spaces, furnishings will be reupholstered, carpeting replaced, and woodwork restored.

New Logo Design Will Highlight the Parent Company

The exterior of the ship will receive a refresh in the form of a new logo on the ship’s stack. The three-sail Ponant logo will be added, and will be made of polished steel with an LED backing for nighttime visibility. Ponant is the cruise company that in 2023 revealed plans to build a carbon-zero cruise ship by 2030.

Paul Gauguin Cruises’ own “P” logo will be shown in a prominent space on Deck 8, and the ship’s white hull will be accented with gray colors.

The addition of technologies to aid in sustainability efforts is geared to enhancing efficiency and reducing the ship’s environmental impact in the fragile South Pacific region. Planned upgrades include heat recovery systems and optimized electric engines that will cut energy use.

Following her dry dock upgrades, Paul Gauguin will operate two special voyages: a 14-night Immersive Indonesia: Singapore to Australia, departing April 1, 2025, and a 16-night Crossing Melanesia: Australia to Fiji, departing April 15, 2025.