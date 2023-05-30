Major Leadership Shift at the Top of Carnival UK Operations

Carnival Corporation has selected Paul Ludlow as the latest head of Carnival UK and P&O Cruises, signifying a notable shift in leadership for the cruise organization. Katie McAlister, the new Cunard president, will come “onboard” in August 2023.

Carnival Corporation Leadership Shakeups

On May 30, 2023, Carnival Corporation & plc revealed the appointment of Paul Ludlow as the new president of Carnival UK.

Since 2018, Ludlow has been serving as President of P&O Cruises, focusing on generating revenue and enhancing guest satisfaction. Ludlow has also played a pivotal role in establishing P&O Cruises as the preeminent cruise line in the UK market.

“There has never been a more auspicious time for our two brands [Carnival UK & P&O Cruises]. P&O Cruises continues to deliver outstanding success and is clearly at the forefront of contemporary, mainstream holidays,” Ludlow commented, regarding his new appointment.

Previously, Ludlow held the position of Managing Director for Princess Cruises in the UK and Europe, successfully expanding the brand’s presence in its largest market outside of North America. Before that, Ludlow held various senior positions in sales and commercial divisions within the Carnival UK organization.

Paul Ludlow Takes Over for Sture Myrmell

As Paul Ludlow takes over the Carnival UK presidency (in addition to his leading role at P&O Cruises), former president Sture Myrmell will now be leaving the firm.

Paul Ludlow (Photo Courtesy: Carnival UK)

“Paul is a 21-year veteran of the company with far-reaching experience across every commercial department and multiple brands in our portfolio of world-class cruise lines,” Carnival Corporation CEO Josh Weinstein remarked.

“That deep expertise, coupled with Paul’s proven leadership and track record of outstanding results, make him the clear choice to support our entire UK organization and to drive our return to strong profitability,” Weinstein reinforced. Weinstein also took time to thank outgoing president Sture Myrmell “for 30 years of dedicated service.”

Sture Myrmell

As the newly appointed president of Carnival UK, Paul Ludlow will take on comprehensive oversight over all commercial and operational aspects of P&O Cruises and Cunard on a global scale. He will officially step into his new role on June 1, 2023.

Additional Carnival Corporation Management Changes

In a related development, Katie McAlister, the newly appointed president of the celebrated Southampton-based brand Cunard Line, will now directly report to Paul Ludlow. She will begin her new position in August 2023.

“I am confident that the arrival of Katie McAlister to lead the Cunard team will build on the demand for Cunard voyages in the UK and across the world,” Ludlow said of McAlister’s appointment.

Photo Credit: Simon Vayro / Shutterstock.com

McAlister began her career at TUI (Touristik Union International) in 1998 and has held various positions within the organization over the decades, focusing on overseas operations, commercial activities, digital initiatives, and marketing.

After a successful 20-year tenure with TUI, McAlister is now joining Cunard, set to bring with her a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, which should help her excel in her new role.

McAlister is part of a growing cohort of accomplished women assuming important leadership positions within the cruise industry. Other prominent examples include Barbara Muckermann, CEO of Silversea Cruises, Kate McCue, the caption of Celebrity Cruises’ 129,500-ton Celebrity Edge, Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, as well as Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.