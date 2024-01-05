Luxury Ship Sets Sail on 155-Night World Cruise

Azamara Onward, the latest addition to the Azamara fleet, today sets off on its much-awaited inaugural 155-night World Cruise from Port Everglades. The grand voyage is poised to be a journey through diverse cultures, historic landscapes, and breathtaking wonders.

A Voyage Through the World’s Marvels

Over the next five months, Azamara Onward will chart a course through 40 countries across six continents, introducing its guests to 75 unique destinations. This extensive itinerary, which features Azamara’s Extended Destination Days program, includes 22 overnight calls and 27 late nights, allowing passengers ample time to immerse themselves in each port’s unique culture and environment.

The cruise, aptly dubbed “The Wonders of the World,” will treat its guests to the New Seven Wonders of the World, including the Mayan ruins of Chichén Itzá, Rome’s ancient Colosseum, the mystic Machu Picchu in Peru, and the majestic Great Wall of China.

Moreover, the voyage extends to other iconic landmarks like the Great Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, the Taj Mahal in India, Petra in Jordan, and Brazil’s iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.

The cruise is segmented into distinct parts. It begins with the “Central America Tapestry,” setting sail from Fort Lauderdale to Lima (Callao) Peru. This is followed by “Pacific Mysteries,” stretching from Lima to Papeete, French Polynesia.

As the journey progresses, guests will experience the “South Pacific Explorer” and “Kiwis & Koalas” segments that explore the natural beauty of New Zealand and Australia. Departing from Sydney, Azamara Onward ventures to Asia, calling at ports like Hong Kong before continuing through the “Vietnam & Thailand Pathways.”

The latter segments of the voyage, which includes “Ancient Trade Routes,” “European Gems & Icons,” and “Adriatic & Med Gateways,” traverse from Singapore to Dubai and Venice to Barcelona, where it concludes its worldly adventures.

Azamara Onward Event

The launch of this 155-night World Cruise was marked with a lavish welcome party on January 4 at Harbor Beach Marriott Resort & Spa in Fort Lauderdale, near the ship’s home base of Port Everglades.

Hosted by Cruise Director Eric De Gray, the gathering saw an assembly of guests from around the globe. Alain Ferzli, Azamara’s newly appointed chief financial officer, also addressed the attendees, highlighting the excitement of a world cruise for the small-ship, upscale cruise line.

Onboard the Azamara Onward

Azamara Onward‘s world cruise continues to offer the cruise line’s distinctive programming, like its 14 AzAmazing Celebrations, where passengers are whisked to exclusive concert performances and cultural events in various ports.

Additionally, three exclusive World Voyage events promise unparalleled cultural immersion. Highlights include the Madang Resort Mini Festival in Papua New Guinea, showcasing native tribal groups’ cultural expressions, and a one-of-a-kind performance in Istanbul’s underground cistern.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara

Azamara Onward, introduced to the fleet in May 2022, is a sister ship to Azamara Pursuit, Quest, and Journey. The 680-guest vessel, initially launched in the early 2000s by Renaissance Cruises, weighs 30,277 tons and is outfitted with state-of-the-art amenities.

The overwhelming response to the 2024 World Cruise, which started at $36,379 for an interior cabin, has led Azamara to announce additional world sailings for 2025 and 2026.

The 2025 World Voyage, starting from San Diego and concluding in Southampton, U.K., will mirror the grandeur of its predecessor with 15 overnight stays and 31 late-night stops in 37 countries, continuing Azamara’s tradition of global exploration.