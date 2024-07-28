Luxury Residence Ship Finally Out of Dry Dock After Multiple Delays

The much-awaited Odyssey from Villa Vie Residences has officially been floated and released from dry dock following extensive delays from her original launch date in late May.

The cruise line released a video showing the momentous occasion as the ship’s hull met water and she pulled out from the dock at the Harland & Wolff shipyard, ready for her next step in welcoming guests.

The video also showed the installation of the infamous rudder stocks, a critical part that was found to be overly corroded and in need of replacement, causing the latest delay for the ship’s debut. After the stocks were installed, the ship was able to be refloated and released.

Odyssey Float Out (Credit: Villa Vie Residences)

“We are beyond excited to share a monumental milestone in our journey – our beautiful Odyssey is now floating and out of dry dock!” the cruise line announced on social media. “This incredible achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team – as well as the support from our residents.”

This latest step will come as a great relief to those booked on the ship’s unprecedented three-year journey. While no firm itinerary changes have been shared given the delays in Odyssey‘s launch, the plan is for the vessel to visit 425 destinations across 147 countries on all seven continents.

With a flatter hull design than typical, the ship can easily visit more remote destinations larger ships cannot access.

This unique sailing is being billed as a “perpetual journey” that will circumnavigate the world every 3.5 years. Residents will own their own villa onboard with fees guaranteed never to increase, while more casual travelers can join the ship for segments just like a more traditional cruise. Cabin rates start at $99,999 (USD) per person for an interior stateroom.

In preparation for this unique type of cruising, Odyssey has been refurbished from top to bottom, with all new materials and design elements to completely transform the ship to the highest luxury standards.

The ship now features three restaurants, eight bars, four lounges, an extended pool with dual jacuzzis, a golf simulator, a library, a business center, and a state-of-the-art spa and fitness center.

The 24,344-gross-ton ship first debuted in 1993 as Crown Dynasty with the now defunct Crown Cruise Line, and has sailed with Cunard, Norwegian Cruise Line, and other cruise lines. Most recently, the ship was Braemar with Fred. Olsen Cruises.

Will There Be More Delays?

While it is certainly an encouraging step that Odyssey is now floating and out of dry dock, that doesn’t mean the ship is necessarily ready for guests. There may be additional outfitting to be completed, and the rudders will likely need to be thoroughly tested and inspected before the ship is certified as seaworthy.

The cruise line will undoubtedly reach out to residents and booked guests with further information and updates now that the ship is closer to embarkation.

Odyssey has been plagued with delays since her official debut date that had been set for May 24, following what was to have been only a month in dry dock.

Initially, the ship’s refurbishment took longer than expected, and so she was delayed until May 30. At that time, another delay was announced due to trouble with the steelwork in one of the vessel’s grey water tanks, and the ship was then scheduled to depart on June 3.

At the beginning of June, the issue with the rudder stocks was discovered, and the ship was delayed yet again. The new anticipated launch date was to have been June 15.

In early July, as the ship was not yet out of dry dock, a “definitive” launch date was set for July 20, as the rudder stocks were determined to need full replacement rather than refurbishment.

Fortunately, the cruise line’s CEO, Mikael Petterson, has maintained communication with residents and guests, keeping them apprised of the progress and not hiding concerns about what issues are being addressed.

“This is still an older vessel and we are still facing some challenges here and there. It would be not so wise to think we are going to get things perfectly done all of a sudden,” he said. “But there is some room for us to wiggle.”

The cruise line has not released details about how it may be compensating guests for these further delays, or what changes may be necessary for the ship’s itinerary as she will now be leaving on her voyage much later than originally planned. Final adjustments may still be in the processing phase, and undoubtedly all interested parties will be updated as soon as possible.