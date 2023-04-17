Luxury Line Offering Free Land Extensions on Select Cruises

Oceania Cruises has announced a selection of free pre- and post-cruise land extensions in major cities for select 2023 and 2024 sailings.

A total of 24 sailings are included with this amazing offer, with values up to $5,000 (USD) per stateroom, exploring a wide range of outstanding destinations.

Free Land Extensions Offered

Cruising is an amazing way to see the world, but in many destinations, just a few hours spent in port isn’t nearly enough time for guests to immerse themselves in the history, culture, art, food, and other aspects of each unique port of call.

Oceania Cruises is offering free land extensions on select sailings and in certain destinations for itineraries in 2023 and 2024, giving guests extra time in exciting locations so they can truly connect with new places.

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

“Our Land Programs are meant to deepen our guests’ experience by introducing them to the cultural and culinary discoveries, breathtaking landscapes, wildlife encounters and architectural awes of some of the world’s most faraway corners,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

“We are thrilled to share our guests have the continued opportunity to dive further into several iconic destinations and do it for free through the extension of our Free Land Programs.”

The curated extensions are primarily 3-night tours, offered pre- or post-sailing as available, though some tours are only before or after a cruise, depending on the sailing and destination.

All land tour offerings are subject to availability and have limited capacity, so interested guests should consider booking their tours as soon as possible to take advantage of this extraordinary offer. Bookings must be made by June 30, 2023 to be eligible.

Destinations Offered

Oceania Cruises has included destinations around the world for this amazing offer, giving guests unique opportunities to enjoy outstanding metropolises no matter where they hope to set sail.

For example, with three extra nights in Tokyo, guests will explore the Imperial Palace, stunning views of Mount Fuji, the National Museum of Nature and Science, and more. This extra tour is offered for five different sailings, ranging from 11-24 days in length.

Photo Credit: Oceania Cruises

If guests want to better immerse themselves in South American culture, pre- and post- cruise tours are available from Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires, Santiago de Chile, and Lima, each one offering different perspectives of the diverse continent and the vibrant cultures that have thrived there through the ages.

Down Under, guests can take advantage of amazing pre- and post-cruise tours in both Auckland, New Zealand as well as Sydney, Australia. From visiting local vineyards to cruising across a cavern lake illuminated by thousands of glowworms to exploring Aboriginal cultures, both natural wonders and cultural immersions are part of these programs for 5 different sailings.

Even more options are available for sailings from Singapore, Dubai, Jerusalem, Mumbai, Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Cape Town as well, giving eager guests exploratory options all around the world.

Setting Sail With Oceania Cruises

A luxury line with a keen focus on destination immersion and culinary exploration, Oceania Cruises has a fleet of seven outstanding ships – all of which are designed with outstanding attention to detail for the ultimate in onboard luxury.

An eighth ship, Oceania Vista, is the first in the brand new Allura class for the line, and is scheduled to debut on May 13, 2023. A second sister ship in the class will debut in May 2025, bringing even more options to the cruise line and loyal guests eager to set sail for exotic and intriguing destinations around the globe.