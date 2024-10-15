Luxury Cruise Vessel to Begin Phase 1 Renovations

Wind Surf by Windstar Cruises is getting a brand-new look ahead of her holiday season in the Caribbean, and she is going to look marvelous.

The five-masted sailing yacht, one of the largest in the world at 14,745 gross tons, is set to join the cruise line’s multi-million-dollar and multi-year Wind Class upgrade and will receive a redesign of its public spaces, new technology in guest staterooms, and updated suite offerings.

“Wind Surf has become a beloved choice among our longtime Windstar guests,” said Stijn Creupelandt, Windstar Cruises’ COO. “Many of our guests return each year to sail on this yacht, and we’re thrilled to offer a refreshed atmosphere and updated technology on board to enhance their comfort.”

“I can’t wait to personally welcome our guests during the holiday sailing and celebrate this exciting transformation in a festive setting,” he continued.

Wind Surf Lobby Reception (Rendering Courtesy: Windstar Cruises)

The ship’s renovation will bring dramatic changes to some of the ship’s most popular public areas, beginning with the lobby, which will be reimagined with additional seating and a more welcoming layout.

Drawing inspiration from boutique hotels, the new lobby will offer a refreshed nautical aesthetic, while the nearby retail boutique will be expanded to cater to the growing demand for premium shopping at sea.

One of the most anticipated changes is the transformation of the Compass Rose lounge. This popular bar and lounge area will receive modern décor updates, featuring a palette of blue and orange accents.

The bar will welcome a new multi-purpose stage, providing a venue for live music and entertainment.

Dining spaces will also see a transformation with Wind Surf’s Amphora restaurant adopting a new design concept inspired by elements of the sea, such as pearls and sea glass. The room’s new color palette will draw from the hues of the horizon at sunset, while seating arrangements will be upgraded with curved booths and larger dining chairs.

Wind Surf Amphora [Rendering Courtesy: Windstar Cruises]

On deck, the pool deck will receive new outdoor furniture while the ship’s two whirlpool will receive decorative tiling and the pool bar embraces a tropical theme with natural colors.

Wind Surf’s suite offering will also see notable enhancements as the 342-passenger vessel introduces Broadmoor and Sea Island Suites, inspired by Windstar’s luxury, five-star sister resorts, The Broadmoor in Colorado and Sea Island in Georgia.

Additionally, the Owner’s Suite, previously known as the Officer’s Suite, will receive a complete redesign to enhance its nautical appeal. Located directly behind the bridge, this suite offers a secluded, exclusive experience for guests.

Staterooms across Wind Surf will also benefit from technology upgrades, with the introduction of interactive TVs and Windstar’s Wayfinder app, offering access to the ship’s agenda, menus, and entertainment options.

Wind Surf Suite [Rendering Courtesy: Windstar Cruises]

New Look Will Debut in the Caribbean

Wind Surf will finish a Western Mediterranean cruise in Lisbon, Portugal, on November 9, 2024, and is not set to resume operations until a repositioning transatlantic crossing, departing from Lisbon, on December 7, 2024.

Renovations will take place at Navantia shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, following the Mediterranean voyage.

However, Windstar Cruises may still be working on some minor renovations during that 14-night crossing but promises the work will be complete ahead of Wind Surf’s first Caribbean cruise of the winter season, set to depart from Philipsburg, St. Maarten, on December 21, 2024.

Phase 2 of Wind Surf’s renovations are scheduled to be completed in December 2026 and will focus on upgrading stateroom furniture, décor, and soft goods.

Dining venues Stella Bistro and Veranda will receive significant updates during that time, while the ship’s fitness studio will also be modernized with state-of-the-art equipment.

Windstar’s two other Wind-class ships, Wind Star and Wind Spirit, are also scheduled for extensive renovations. Wind Star, which completed Phase 1, will get going with its Phase 2 upgrade in April 2026, while Wind Spirit will begin its first phase of upgrades in April 2026, followed by Phase 2 in March 2027.