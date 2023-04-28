Luxury Cruise Ship to Sail 17,000 Miles on 90-Day African Voyage

Seabourn will be taking guests on the company’s first-ever “Grand Africa Voyage,” which will depart from Barcelona on Nov. 30, 2024, for a three-month round-trip, action-packed journey around the African continent.

Seabourn Sojourn: 90 Days and 17,000 Miles Around Africa

Carnival Corporation’s Seabourn, a well-regarded provider of luxury trips and exploratory expeditions, has just announced that spots for its Grand Africa Voyage are now available for purchase.

The Grand Africa Voyage will see the 32,000-ton, 10-deck Seabourn Sojourn, which came out of Genoa, Italy in 2010, set sail from Barcelona on a three-month-long, 17,000-mile voyage.

“Our new Grand Africa Voyage is the result of our commitment to offering unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ in some of the world’s most unique and exotic destinations,” Seabourn president Natalya Leahy remarked.

During the vessel’s circumnavigation of Africa, it will call upon 44 ports in 26 different nations, including six overnight stops.

“This voyage is the perfect opportunity for our guests to discover Africa’s stunning natural wonders and diverse cultures,” Leahy continued, “while enjoying the uncompromising luxury and intuitive, genuine service that can only be experienced on Seabourn.”

The Grand Africa Voyage will include safaris, treks, a tour of a camel milk farm, scuba diving excursions, snorkeling, land-based trips to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe and Zambia, a visit to gorilla sanctuary, and more.

Grand Africa Voyage Highlights

Travelers who book passage aboard the Seabourn Sojourn for the Grand Africa Voyage will get to witness a cornucopia of amazing cultural traditions stemming from the different civilizations that make up Africa, as well as a diversity of incredible geography and wildlife.

A few of the highlights include exploring Egypt’s storied history and taking in the nation’s modern life in Alexandria (Cairo), along with a visit to Safaga (Luxor), which offers access to Luxor, Karnak, and Thebes.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Scriven / Shutterstock.

Mombasa will provide adventure opportunities for Seabourn guests, letting them get up close and personal with Kenya’s famed wildlife, while also enjoying a mixture of African, Arabic, and European cultural traditions.

When the ship arrives in Cape Town, action-oriented tourism and natural beauty will definitely be on the holiday menu, with kayaking trips out onto the water, or hikes around Table Mountain.

Tiny Bom Bom Island, just north of Príncipe in Equatorial Africa (São Tomé and Príncipe were once ruled by Portugal), will serve up a lovely beach BBQ for Seabourn Sojourn passengers when they visit.

The journey will also stop in locales like Nosy-Be in Madagascar, Ashdod in Israel (known as the “gateway” to Jerusalem), Casablanca in Morocco, plus many other ports of call.

The Perks of Booking Early

World explorers mulling over this 90-day whirlwind tour can enjoy extra savings—a 10% discount off the cruise-only fare—if they book their Grand Africa Voyage and pay by July 26, 2023.

Other exclusive perks for passengers who book the entire journey include a gala bon voyage dinner, an overnight hotel stay at Hotel Majestic before departing from Barcelona, roundtrip business-class air, a grand cruise event in Cape Town, along with other special amenities and benefits offered to guests during the three-month voyage.