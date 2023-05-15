Luxury Cruise Ship to Begin Second Arctic Expedition Season

Seabourn is ready to set sail for a second luxurious Arctic season with Seabourn Venture, the line’s newest vessel and first purpose-built expedition ship, which will offer Arctic itineraries from June through August.

These extraordinary voyages bring eager travelers to remove and astonishing destinations that make for once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

Seabourn Venture Ready for the Arctic

Seabourn Venture is poised to begin its second season offering Arctic itineraries to Greenland and Iceland.

“Seabourn Venture is a beautiful ship that was purpose built to provide the ultimate expedition experiences and take our extraordinary guests to some of the most fascinating and remote destinations in the world,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn.

“The ship delighted our guests in her first year of service from the Arctic to the Antarctic, and we look forward to continuing to deliver unique ‘Seabourn Moments’ and an unparalleled luxury expedition that can only be experienced with Seabourn.”

Photo Courtesy: Seabourn

Seabourn Venture‘s Arctic itineraries commence from Reykjavik, Iceland, with departure dates from June through August. Depending on the sailing date, the luxury expedition ship will visit such remote and astonishing destinations as Grundarfjordur, Vigur Island, Seydisfjordur, and Heimaey Island in Iceland, as well as Ella Island, Danmark Island, and Ittoqqortoormiit in Greenland.

Along the way, guests will also experience unparalleled fjord and coastal cruising with expansive views and scenery unlike anywhere else in the world. The most expansive views of all are provided by the ship’s 4K GSS Cineflex Camera mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge and broadcasting views from up to five miles away.

London was calling! And this morning, #SeabournVenture answered as she made her maiden call in Greenwich, England.



The expedition ship welcomed guests on board to discover the beauty of the British Isles and Ireland, before sailing off to begin her second Arctic season. pic.twitter.com/h5KEKLjPJ3 — Seabourn (@SeabournCruise) May 12, 2023

During these remote, immersive journeys, guests aboard Seabourn Venture will still enjoy all the luxury and amenities Seabourn is known for.

Expansive, 270-degree views give guests amazing perspectives from indoor and outdoor public areas, while the ship’s onboard kayaks, Zodiacs, and two custom-built submarines can bring everyone even closer to the amazing wonders they will visit.

On each voyage, the ship’s international crew members provide attentive service for all housekeeping, dining, and more.

Meanwhile, the 24-member Expedition Team of scientists, historians, naturalists, and other experts ensures that guests get the most immersive experience possible for every destination with both casual conversations and formal presentations.

After the Arctic

Of special interest this year is the conclusion of Seabourn Venture‘s Arctic season. On August 27, 2023, the ship will depart Kangerlussuaq, Greenland for the cruise line’s first-ever Northwest Passage voyage.

In what is sure to be a journey rich in history and amazing scenery between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, this 23-night adventure will explore remote ports of call in Greenland, Canada, and Alaska, arriving in Nome on September 17, 2023. Along the way, the ship’s 264 passengers will make their own history with this first-ever cruise for Seabourn.

Following the Northwest Passage cruise, Seabourn Venture will head south along the west coast of the Americas, visiting top ports in the Pacific Northwest, California, Mexico, Panama, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Peru, and Chile.

Read Also: 3 Reasons Why You Need to Cruise Antarctica

From November 2023 through February 2024, the ship will offer Antarctica itineraries, before crossing the Atlantic again and working its way up the West African coast to Europe to be in position for the 2024 Arctic season.