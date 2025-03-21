Luxury Cruise Ship to Become New Residential Vessel

After three decades sailing the high seas, one of Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ beloved ships will be saying goodbye to the fleet in 2026. But her sailing days aren’t over.

The 490-guest Seven Seas Navigator will be shifting to Crescent Seas, a new cruise line introduced on March 21, 2025, by real estate developer Crescent Heights.

One of what will eventually be five cruise liners operating as luxury residences at sea, Navigator will undergo a complete makeover to transform into a yacht-like residential ship.

Its new look is expected to cost more than $50 million and is part of a broader $230 million agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which owns Regent Seven Seas.

Passengers who love the ship, which first set sail on September 7, 1999, received a statement from the cruise line announcing the vessel had been sold.

“While we know Navigator is a favorite to many guests, with our two new Prestige Class ships on order, this agreement allows us to optimize our fleet while ensuring Navigator continues creating unforgettable memories at sea,” said Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Chief Luxury Officer Jason Montague.

Navigator will be given a farewell cruise on October 2, 2026.

This last outing as a Regent Seven Seas ship will be an exotic one, cruising from Turkey’s Istanbul to Egypt’s Alexandria.

Meanwhile, for those who find the allure of the sea irresistible, Crescent Seas is already offering guests an opportunity to purchase one of 210 residences on the refurbished ship and announced Navigator will embark on her new adventures in December 2026.

Residences on the 28,803-gross-ton vessel will range from $750,000 to $8 million.

“We decided to select ships with the right configurations to convert to the most magnificent cruising yachts,” said Russell W. Galbut, a founding partner of Crescent Heights.

“With most of the earth’s surface covered by water, it only felt right to use our 50 years of development expertise on land to create the most magical residences at sea,” he continued.

Seven Seas Navigator Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis)

The new cruise line has also announced it has hired the ship’s management team and crew to stay with Navigator for its first 10 years of operations to ensure smooth sailing for its future residents.

Added Galbut, “We are delighted to be able to provide luxury homes to people that will carry them to places they’ve only dreamed of.”

Luxury Reimagined

Navigator’s extensive refurbishment will be conducted by Milan’s Lissoni & Partners, MAWD (March & White Design), and Journey, the designers behind Las Vegas’ renowned Sphere.

All three designers have an extensive background in luxury residential developments, hospitality design, and retail spaces.

Crescent Seas says owner passengers will receive white-glove butler service in all units, day-to-day onboard hospitality services, and Starlink internet connections to allow for remote work or schooling.

Itineraries for Navigator will extend around the world, with the ship enjoying 2- to 3-day calls in destinations to provide a more immersive experience.

Said Marisa Galbut, Crescent Seas’ president, “Residents will venture to exotic parts of the world to explore places like French Polynesia, the Faroe Islands, and Madagascar.”

The company says it will announce four additional ships within the next five years, all featuring luxury offerings.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will be replacing Navigator in 2026 with its first of two luxury Prestige Class vessels, the 77,000-gross-ton Seven Seas Prestige. (The second will arrive in 2029.)