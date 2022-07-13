Luxury Cruise Ship Reaches Construction Milestone at Fincantieri Shipyard

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is in the process of building its third cruise ship, Seven Seas Grandeur. The ship has reached a major construction milestone. On Tuesday, she was commemorated during a keel-laying ceremony at the Fincantieri shipyard.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Keel Laying Ceremony

The third vessel to join the fleet, reached a major construction milestone with the keel laying at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

A keel ceremony took place today, July 12, to commemorate the occasion for the 55,500 gross ton vessel. In attendance were the Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ leadership team. They were joined by members of Fincantieri to formally place one of the vessel’s pivotal building blocks.

During the ceremony, three custom-minted coins were placed onto the keel of the ship. Each coin represented one of the three sister ships: Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor, and Seven Seas Grandeur.

Photo Courtesy: Fincantieri

This maritime tradition allowed for the coins to forever remain embedded within the ship’s structure, bringing luck to all who sail.

“Since their respective debuts in 2016 and 2020, Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor have delighted discerning luxury travelers from across the world, earning a reputation as the most luxurious ships ever built,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“Now their sister, Seven Seas Grandeur, builds upon Regent’s rich three decade-long history. Inspired by our heritage, this will be a ship that harmonizes elegance, comfort, freedom and choice, providing An Unrivaled Experience, and will continue to delight our guests for years to come.”

Two of the coins placed on the ship were replicas of those that were placed on the Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor.

The third additional coin placed on Seven Seas Grandeur differs from the others and includes the cruise line’s 30th-anniversary logo.

Photo Courtesy: Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Gilberto Tobaldi, Ancona shipyard Director said, “Seven Seas Grandeur marks our third collaboration with Regent Seven Seas Cruises. We are proud to partner with such a prestigious cruise line to develop Seven Seas Grandeur, which will be a beautiful model for the future of luxury cruising.”

Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups, the only one active in all high-tech marine industry sectors. It is a leader in the construction and transformation of cruise, naval, and oil & gas and wind offshore vessels.

Seven Seas Grandeur

The Seven Seas Grandeur will be 55,500 gross tons and accommodate 732 passengers. She will provide among the highest space ratios and staff-to-guest ratios in the industry, along with the highest standards of Regent service.

Her designs will take modern luxury cruising to new aesthetic heights, featuring all-suites and all-balcony accommodations.

For our newest ship #SevenSeasGrandeur, the designers have commissioned visually compelling artists to create the most discerningly curated, museum-quality collection on the water. Get a glimpse of this new concept art before she arrives in 2023. https://t.co/4AT2wx6I8G pic.twitter.com/SpKdm8T3Z6 — Regent Seven Seas (@regentcruises) June 9, 2022

As the leading luxury cruise line, Regent Seven Seas Cruises unveiled designs for all 15 suite categories last fall to include a one-of-a-kind Regent Suite.

The ship will feature highlighted restaurants, Prime 7 and Chartreuse, and Compass Rose, a captivating reimagining of the largest specialty restaurant at sea, offering a fully customized epicurean experience.

Read Also: World Cruise Sells Out Before Bookings Open

Unique to Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Grandeur’ will offer unlimited complimentary shore excursions available in every port, making it the only truly all-inclusive experience alongside its sister ships.

Seven Seas Grandeur will commence her inaugural season in November 2023 in the Atlantic. Ranging from 7 to 16 nights in length, she will offer 17 voyages in the Caribbean, and then begin sailing to the Mediterranean in Spring 2024. She is also set to offer 2 transatlantic crossings, ranging from 7 to 16 nights in length.