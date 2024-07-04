Luxury Cruise Ship Entertainment Line-Up Includes Unique Digital Feature

Luxury line Explora Journeys is rolling out several new entertainment features onboard Explora I, the cruise line’s first vessel in what eventually will be a six-ship fleet. The new programming includes traditional entertainment plus a unique, interactive digital component sure to excite tech-savvy cruisers.

Starting on July 5, 2024 and continuing for the next two weeks, the 922-guest Explora I will debut a range of musical performances and stage show productions, along with a new, high-tech program called Digital Activities.

Explora Journeys Digital

The digital option invites guests to scan QR codes, which will be found throughout the ship, that enable them to participate in trivia contests, crossword puzzles, and word search games tied to the ship’s location.

Other features that Digital Activities will offer include more word games such as Sudoku, and the ability to use the technology to make selection requests of the musical performers. Specifically, the QR code that enables that interactive function will be found in the Astern Lounge.

The cruise line’s new programming includes events and activities guests can enjoy during the day and in the evening. A daytime feature is called Ocean State of Mind, and it will provide lively, pop-up performances poolside by various musicians and other talented staff.

Hosted events during the day will offer guests the chance to enjoy more group and solo activities, including a multi-day Murder Mystery game and other interactive opportunities.

Stage productions designed to wow Explora I guests include the new “Voices of Vegas” show, featuring the music of industry icons such as Frank Sinatra and Adele. A “Songbook” show will entertain with music made famous by stars like Billy Joel and Carole King.

Other performers onboard the ship will include two musical groups, Electric Violinists and the West End singers, while a new line-up of performers will be featured in the show “Steinway Exclusive.”

Explora Journeys Cruise Ship

Another addition, “Explora Music Series,” will be staged each night in the ship’s Journeys Lounge, where six singers will present a 14-night musical program with no repeat performances.

Other evening entertainment choices are to include music in other bars and lounges, dancing in the Astern Lounge, and wellness events held under the night sky.

“We are thrilled to introduce more activities and performances, bringing each journey to life with colour and variety,” said Steve Leatham, vice president of entertainment, cruises division, Explora Journeys.

Read Also: Who Owns MSC Cruises – Behind the Global Cruise Line

Explora I is sailing the Mediterranean during summer 2024, offering 7- to 30-day voyages between Barcelona, Athens, and Venice. In November 2024 the ship will reposition to Miami and begin a winter series of 7- to 9-day Caribbean cruises. Some departures will be offered from Bridgetown, Barbados, and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The all-suite ship entered service in July 2023 and was christened several months later, in October 2023, during a gala ceremony in New York.

Explora I Adds New Italian Restaurant to Dining Venues

Explora Journeys, a unit of MSC Group, in June 2024 introduced a new dining venue onboard Explora I. Inspired by Italian cuisine, Anthology features the culinary creations of Chef Franck Garanger, who began his career at the Michelin-starred Le Vert D’Eau in Angers, France. Offerings include dishes such as Mediterranean seabass with Arabica coffee and tonka bean and scallop cannelloni with black truffle.

Explora Journeys has contracted with Italy’s Fincantieri shipyard to build all of its ships in a deal worth 3.5 billion euro ($3.6 billion US) during the next six years.

Explora II is scheduled to enter service in summer 2024, while Explora III and Explora IV will launch in 2026 and 2027, respectively. Both will be powered by liquified natural gas.

Explora V and Explora VI will enter service in 2027 and 2028, respectively, each with more advanced clean-energy technologies, including the ability to use bio and synthetic gas, and liquid hydrogen with fuel cells, which will eliminate all carbon emissions while docked with hotel operations running.