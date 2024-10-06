Luxury Cruise Ship Alters Itinerary Due to Amazon River Drought

While parts of the world are water-logged from storms and hurricanes that impact cruise itineraries, others, including a Seabourn expedition ship, are facing challenges of the opposite kind — drought.

Just three days before departure, Seabourn, a luxury brand of Carnival Corporation, advised guests booked on Seabourn Venture’s 14-day “Wild Guianas to the Amazon Basin” voyage that a record-setting drought in parts of the river has forced substantial itinerary changes.

The change that will most impact guests is the disembarkation port, which has been switched from Manaus, Brazil, to Belem, Brazil.

“Following a comprehensive assessment of the nautical conditions of the upper Amazon River, and in conjunction with information and feedback from local experts, we have determined the water depth is not sufficient for Seabourn Venture to reach Manaus, Brazil for your scheduled disembarkation,” Seabourn’s notice to booked guests states.

Guests who booked their air through Seabourn will have their flights rebooked to return home from Belem, and those who booked any post-cruise hotel stay through the line will also be automatically rebooked for Belem. Cruisers who made independent arrangements must alter those plans. Seabourn will reimburse those guests for reasonable expenses.

The cruise departs from Bridgetown, Barbados, on October 7, 2024, and the ship will make its way to South America with calls at Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Devils Island, French Guiana, before reaching Macapa, Brazil, on October 14, 2024.

The Amazon River portion of the cruise begins in Macapa, situated on the northern end of the Amazon Delta. On October 15, 2024, the ship will call at Santarem, Brazil.

Seabourn Venture, which entered service in 2022, offers expeditions on this voyage called Amazon Experience, featuring Zodiac and kayak excursions with professional guides in various parts of the river.

Under the ship’s altered itinerary, four consecutive Amazon Experience days are planned, from October 16 to 19, 2024, with the first day in Parintins, Brazil.

On the original itinerary, guests would have had two Amazon Experience days, followed by a port call in Parintins on October 18, 2024, then two additional Amazon Experience days before the cruise ended in Manaus.

“The adjusted Amazon itinerary will offer deep exploration of the Amazon and its tributaries through Zodiac cruises, kayaking, and exploration with the Expedition staff,” Seabourn said in its notice to guests.

“There will be opportunities for wildlife searching, interaction with the local people living along the river, and if conditions permit, a nighttime Zodiac expedition,” the line added.

Seabourn is providing a $1,000 per suite onboard credit as a thank-you for guests’ understanding.

Expeditions Will Depend on River Conditions, Weather

The Amazon Experience opportunities will be determined by the ship’s captain and the expedition team based on river conditions, weather, and other elements.

The notice to guests added that wildlife sightings often improve when water levels are low, so it is possible there will be excellent chances for viewings.

Photo Courtesy: Seabourn

The new routing calls for the ship to reach Belem around 7 p.m. on October 20, 2024, where guests will enjoy an overnight, before disembarking on October 21, 2024.

Belem is known for its Portuguese-style colonial architecture and the 17th-century fort, Forte do Presepio. An authentic, waterfront marketplace sells crafts and local foods.

The 23,000-gross ton Seabourn Venture accommodates 264 guests in 132 suites. Like her sister ship, Seabourn Pursuit, the vessel was built to PC6 Polar Class standards. The ship features two submarines, 24 Zodiac boats, plus kayaks, and has a 24-person Expedition Team onboard.