Luxury Cruise Line Unveils New Asia Itineraries

Oceania Cruises has announced that the newly renovated and re-inspired Riviera will be deployed to Asia for the 2023-2024 season, bringing stunning style to a range of Asian itineraries with 25 unique voyages, including longer and more immersive sailings.

This will help position Oceania Cruises as a regional leader at a time when demand for travel in the region is at unprecedented highs.

New Exotic Itineraries in Asia

Oceania Cruises has unveiled 25 amazing sailings for Riviera in Asia, with cruises ranging from 10-82 days. This will be Riviera’s first season in Asia, and brings her to outstanding and highly desirable ports of call in Vietnam, China, Japan, South Korea, and other points in the South Pacific, such as Malaysia and the Philippines.

“The expansion of our Exotics 2023-2024 season means even more of our guests have the opportunity to explore one of the most intriguing corners of the globe,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

“Demand for our Exotics collection is very strong with our well-traveled guests longing to visit remote, wondrous destinations for off-the-beaten-path experiences. Having Riviera sail this corner of the world, showcasing her new stem-to-stern, better-than-new interiors, is the most stylish, luxurious and relaxing way to explore multiple fascinating cultures.”

Courtesy: Oceania Cruises

Depending on the itinerary, guests will be able to see such ancient treasures and bucket-list sites as China’s Great Wall, Bangkok’s Grand Palace, and Kyoto’s temples and gardens.

With the longer itineraries, captivating voyages immerse guests in the best of the iconic attractions but also leave room for the discovery of the unexpected, perfect for diving into this unique and enriching destination.

Of special interest will be Riviera‘s phenomenal 72-night “Epic Eastern Explorer” voyage, a one-way sailing from Mumbai, India to Tokyo, Japan. The cruise will depart on January 8, 2024, and is planned to visit an outstanding array of ports, including top destinations in India, the Maldives, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, China, Japan, and South Korea.

Along the way, 12 extended overnight calls give guests ample time to immerse themselves in colorful and distinctive cultures, including in Yangon, Myanmar; Saigon, Vietnam; Hong Kong, China; and Incheon, South Korea.

Riviera will also be joined in the South Pacific by other intimate vessels in the Oceania Cruises fleet: Regatta, Insignia, and Nautica. Together, the four ships will offer 121 total itineraries encompassing not only Asia, but also destinations such as Tahiti, Bora Bora, Fiji, Australia, and New Zealand.

Riviera Reimagined

The Oceania-class Rivieria first joined the Oceania Cruises fleet in 2012, and was completely refurbished and renovated in late 2022.

All staterooms and suites now showcase lavish custom furnishings and delicate designer accents for the ultimate in elegant luxury. Designer touches in the staterooms include Italian marble in the bathrooms, Italian-inspired fabrics and patterns, restful neutral tones, and more.

Veranda Stateroom on Riviera (Image Courtesy: Oceania Cruises)

Public spaces have also been elevated with plush carpeting and leather furnishings, and lounges and dining venues have been restyled to simultaneously convey an epicurean masterpiece as well as a home-away-from-home vibe.

The Grand Dining Room has been exceptionally revived with its glistening chandelier and butter-soft leather armchairs. For guests who occasionally have more casual dining tastes, alfresco dining is a delight onboard, with a new trattoria serving wood-fired pizzas and grilled Italian specialties, as well as salads and desserts.

Riviera is a smaller, intimate ship weighing in at 66,084 gross tons, making it suitable for smaller, more exotic ports of call inaccessible to mega-ships. Riviera can welcome 1,250 guests, and features 800 international crew members for superior service.