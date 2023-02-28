Luxury Cruise Line to Debut Immersive Culinary Voyages

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the industry’s top luxury lines and a brand of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, introduced a series of immersive culinary sailings offering a wide range of experiences in shipboard venues as well as onshore.

The new series, called Epicurean Perfection, is offered on voyages in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

11 Themed Cruises

Luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced it has designed 11 Epicurean Spotlight Voyages, each offering a three-pronged approach to culinary experiences the line describes as Unrivaled Cuisine, Epicurean Explorations and Epicurean Enrichment.

The concepts were created by the line’s veteran culinary teams and feature fine dining cuisine in up to five specialty onboard restaurants, immersive shoreside excursions, wine and spirit tastings, hands-on cooking classes in the ships’ Culinary Arts Kitchen, and demonstrations, talks, and presentations by culinary experts.

Culinary Arts Kitchen (Photo Courtesy: Regent Seven Seas)

Regent Seven Seas Cruises President Andrea DeMarco said, ”Nothing enhances travel like cuisine. That is why we are unveiling our new Epicurean Perfection programming, so our guests have an unrivaled culinary experience onboard and ashore with our collection of world class restaurants, immersive shore excursions, tours, classes, and tastings.”

She added, “We’re incredibly excited to launch our new Epicurean Spotlight Voyages with world-renowned chefs, vintners and sommeliers who will provide fascinating insights and unforgettable moments for our guests.”

Voyage Details

New Epicurean Spotlight Voyages The cruise line’s collection of 11 immersive Epicurean Spotlight Voyages are:

Seven Seas Explorer, Epicurean Spotlight with Chef Mark Bittman and Executive Culinary Director Wolfgang Maier, June 21, 2023, from Seward, Alaska, to Vancouver, British Columbia

Seven Seas Mariner, Epicurean Spotlight with Chef Alain Roux & Chef Michael Nizzero, August 14, 2023, from Rome to Venice

Seven Seas Explorer, Epicurean Spotlight with Chef Vincent, August 30, 2023, from Seward, Alaska, to Vancouver, British Columbia

Seven Seas Splendor, Epicurean Spotlight on Wine with Doug Frost, Master Sommelier, October 8, 2023, from Barcelona to Venice

Seven Seas Splendor, Epicurean Spotlight with Chef Fearing, October 30, 2023, roundtrip from Athens

Seven Seas Splendor, Epicurean Spotlight on Wine with Honig Wineries, November 6, 2023, from Athens to Rome

Seven Seas Voyager, Epicurean Spotlight on Wine with Caldwell Vineyard, March 9, 2024, from Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro

Seven Seas Splendor, Epicurean Spotlight on Wine with CAST Wines, April 14, 2024, from Barcelona to Rome

Seven Seas Voyager, Epicurean Spotlight on Wine with Sbragia Family Vineyards, May 8, 2024, from Istanbul to Athens

Seven Seas Grandeur, Epicurean Spotlight with Chef Tommaso and Celebrity John O’Hurley, August 14, 2024, from Athens to Barcelona

Seven Seas Explorer, Epicurean Spotlight with ZAP: Zinfandel Advocates and Producers, March 31, 2025, roundtrip from Tokyo

According to Regent, its Shoreside Epicurean Explorer Tours will enable guests to explore ancient markets, dine in world-class restaurants, visit famous vineyards, participate in food and wine excursions, and learn from culinary experts in onboard cooking classes.

The culinary programming also includes a Speaker Series, with presentations and insights from a variety of culinary experts.

The popularity of culinary programs onboard cruise ships goes beyond the luxury lines. Several premium and contemporary cruise lines offer cuisine-themed voyages, such as Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Holland America Line, which announced in early February that celebrity chefs will sail aboard all 11 of its ships this year.