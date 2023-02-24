Luxury Cruise Line Reveals New Expedition Cruises for 2024-25

Seabourn has announced wide-ranging itineraries that its two ultra-luxury expedition ships will sail during summer 2024 and winter-spring 2025, including the cruise line’s first visit to the Kimberleys, a remote region of Western Australia.

Seabourn launched its first expedition vessel, Seabourn Venture, in June 2022 and will debut sister-ship Seabourn Pursuit in spring 2023.

Arctic to Antarctica

Seabourn’s expedition ships will offer a series of global voyages across the South Pacific and from the Arctic to Antarctica, with both ships deployed to the White Continent between October/November 2024 and March 2025.

Seabourn Pursuit will feature port calls to the Kimberleys, a vast plateau that hugs Western Australia’s Indian Ocean coastline and has an Aboriginal heritage dating back some 50,000 years, on six voyages in June, July and August 2024.

Seabourn Vice President and General Manager of Expeditions Robin West said, ”These new expeditions are going to be thrilling and offer so many opportunities for guests to discover the natural and cultural wonders found in some of the farthest corners of the planet, including our first-ever visit to the Kimberley in Australia. Best of all, guests will be experiencing everything in the company of Expedition Team members who will bring the wonders of each destination to life.”

The 23,000 gross-ton expedition ships are identical, each offering 132 veranda suites to accommodate 264 guests. Both carry two custom-built submarines that guests can board for underwater explorations, along with 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all of the ships’ guests at once.

Seabourn in January canceled three cruises that Seabourn Venture was scheduled to sail in April. After operating for just seven months, the cruise line said the ship needed dry dock maintenance for repairs to the ship’s stabilizers. Three sailings between April 7 and April 30, 2023 were canceled.

Seabourn Pursuit Heads South

Seabourn Pursuit will offer six 10-day voyages to the Kimberleys, located in the far northwest region of Australia between Broome and Darwin, in June, July and August 2024.

Guests will have opportunities to visit remote destinations like the Bungle Bungles, El Questro National Park, and the King George Falls, and explore the area’s rivers and gorges by Zodiac.

Seabourn Pursuit also will operate a series of 15-day voyages to Papua New Guinea and West Papua in May and June and again in August and September 2024. Among excursions will be a performance of the sacred Baining Fire Dance under an active volcano on the island of New Britain.

In March and April and September and October 2024, the ship will operate a series of 14-, 17-, and 20-day cruises between the islands of the South Pacific and the coast of Chile. Port calls will include Ra’iatea Island in French Polynesia, and the Yasawa Islands of Fiji. Cruisers can combine voyages for journeys up to 37 days.

Seabourn Venture Heads North

Seabourn Venture in the spring and summer of 2024, will ply northern waters as she sails three 14-day cruises between London and Edinburgh in April and May. Scheduled calls as the ship rounds England and sails north toward Scotland’s west coast include Tresco, Iona, and St. Kilda, in the Outer Hebrides.

June through September 2024 will find Seabourn Venture cruising in Norway, Greenland, Iceland, and the Canadian Arctic on a variety of voyages including: 11- and 12-day Svalbard itineraries; a 15-day voyage from Svalbard to Greenland and Iceland; an 11-day circumnavigation of Iceland; 11 to 15-day voyages in Iceland and Greenland, and a 14-day cruise from West Greenland to St. John’s, Newfoundland.

Antarctica Deployments

Both of Seabourn’s expedition vessels will head to the White Continent for Antarctic-season cruises. Seabourn Pursuit will operate one 21-day voyage in February 2024, then return to the destination for an 11-cruise series of 11-, 13-, and 21-day voyages from October 2024 through mid-March 2025.

Seabourn Venture will sail nine voyages of 11, 13, and 21 days between November 2024 and March 2025. Both ships will cross the Drake Passage from South America, and some of the voyages will call at the Falklands Islands and South Georgia, famous for its abundance of King Penguins, Macaroni Penguins, and other wildlife.

The Seabourn vessels are built to PC6 Polar Class standards. A specialized camera mounted on the mast of each ship’s Constellation Lounge brings natural wonders into view from up to five miles away.