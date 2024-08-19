Luxury Cruise Line Reveals Bucket List Grand Voyages

Oceania Cruises, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, has revealed it lineup of 2025 Grand Voyages, featuring long-duration itineraries.

The voyages, ranging from 21 to 111 days, will take passengers to remote destinations across Europe, Asia, Oceania, South America, and North America, including visits to landmarks like Indonesia’s Borobudur and Japan’s Mount Fiji.

Frank A. Del Rio, president of Oceania Cruises, said, “Our 2025 Grand Voyages offer our discerning guests the change to explore the globe without the constraint of time, immersing themselves deeper into destinations with our enriching shore excursion offerings.”

The 2025 Grand Voyages are crafted for guests seeking comprehensive exploration of the world with opportunities to visit less accessible locations due to the smaller size of the Oceania fleet.

Its smaller ships, including the 30,277-gross-ton Nautica, Insignia, and Regatta, allow access to boutique ports and provide a yacht-like experience to their 670 passengers.

Meanwhile, the fleet’s 1,200-passenger, 67,000-gross-ton Riviera and brand-new sister ship Allura, which recently completed its float out at Fincantieri shipyard in Italy and debuts in 2025, offer a hands-on cooking school at sea through The Culinary Center.

These ships will also feature Culinary Discovery Tours to immerse guests in local culinary traditions. Options include chef-led programs and onboard cooking classes and visits to local markets and farms.

Additional offerings include Go Local and Go Green excursions, where passengers can engage in activities that promote environmental awareness and cultural immersion.

Extended Itineraries Across the Globe

Oceania Cruises’ 2025 Grand Voyages launch with the “Exotic Atlantic Shores” voyage on January 27, 2025. Taking place aboard Insignia, the 22-day cruise takes guests from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Cape Town, South America.

The cruise will visit the world’s most remote permanent settlement, Tristan da Cuhna, a British Overseas territory located in the South Atlantic Ocean, as well traverse the Tigre Delta near Buenos Aires, Argentina. Passengers will also have a chance to participate in a Tango Masterclass.

Allura Pool Deck Render (Image Credit: Oceania Cruises)

A 35-day journey aboard Nautica, departing from Singapore on April 17, 2025, will also sail to Cape Town. Along the way, passengers will explore Kuala Lumpur, Sri Lanka, India, the Maldives, and Mozambique.

Insignia will also enjoy a 22-day voyage from Singapore to Taipei during its “Revered Pagodas” tour, launching March 23, 2025. Its itinerary brings guests to the giant Buddha in Ko Samui to the Garden of the Master of the Nets in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, Allura is also providing a 22-day voyage in the Mediterranean. Departing from Athens on August 15, 2025, the ship will travel to Monte Carlo, Monaco with stops along the Amalfi Coast of Italy, Spain’s Balearic Islands, and Istanbul.

Another notable itinerary is the “Outback & Island Pearls” on June 23, 2025, from Bali. Spanning 25 days, the journey aboard Regatta to Papeete in French Polynesia will visit UNESCO World Heritage sites like Komodo National Park, and provide a look at underwater life in Lautoka, Fiji and the Bora Bora Lagoon.

For those seeking a longer adventure, the “Southern Seas Explorer” voyage offers 61 days of cruising. Starting on May 4, 2025, from Perth, Australia, the cruise aboard Insignia ends in San Diego, California.

Its itinerary showcases Australia’s natural wonders such as Cape Le Grand National Park and the iconic Sydney Opera House, exploring the riches of New Zealand, and island-hopping across the South Pacific with stops in Vanuatu, Fiji, Bora Bora, and Honolulu, Hawaii.

The shortest voyage, at 21 days, travels from Rio de Janeiro to Buenos Aires aboard Marina while Riviera offers a 24-day journey from Tokyo, Japan, to Singapore. These itineraries launch January 26 and February 14, 2025, respectively.