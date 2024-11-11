Luxury Cruise Line Reveals 60 New Enticing Itineraries

The 2026 cruise lineup for Oceania Cruises has been released, and it looks like it’s filled with both iconic and unexpected locations.

The cruise line touts that its new sailings will spend between 30 and 50 percent more time in each port than traditional cruises, with many overnight stays and 17 Grand Voyages.

Open for bookings beginning November 13, 2024, the new itineraries include over 60 voyages focusing on longer stays and unique destinations, reaching across the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Africa, and Asia.

Cruises will range from more traditional 7-day Caribbean routes to expansive global adventures, including a 69-day, multiple-continent sailing.

Passengers can expect to see cities like Cape Town, South Africa; Singapore; and Mumbai, India, as well as unique destinations like Sweden’s Karlskrona, which spreads across 30 islands, and Mozambique’s capital city of Maputo.

Read Also: Top 10 Smallest Cruise Ships in the World

The 2026 schedule features the 30,277-gross-ton small ships Nautica, Regatta, and Sirena, which each accommodate just 670 guests with 400 crew members, offering nearly two crew members for every three guests.

“Small-ship cruising with Oceania Cruises is magical, and the onboard experiences travelers will enjoy while sailing these corners of the world are just as exceptional as each destination visited,” said Frank A. Del Rio, Oceania Cruises’ president.

He continued, “Thanks to their boutique size, Nautica, Regatta, and Sirena can access ports of call, which simply aren’t accessible to larger vessels.”

Itineraries Highlight Iconic and Uncommon Destinations

One of the most extensive sailings in Oceania Cruises’ 2026 schedule is Sirena’s “Extravagant Explorer,” a 69-day adventure from Istanbul to Singapore.

The itinerary includes popular city calls in places like Barcelona, as well as lesser-known gems like Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and the Turkish island of Bozcaada.

Also spanning continents is Regatta’s 54-day voyage from Singapore to Lisbon. This cruise will stop in diverse locations like Langkawi, Malaysia, and Mindela, Cape Verde.

Asia will be heavily featured on Regatta before her global cruise, including a 15-day sailing between Shanghai and Tokyo, and several 12-day roundtrip voyages from Tokyo that feature eight calls in Japan, including an overnight in Kyoto (Kobe).

For those seeking African and Indian calls, Sirena will feature two routes. Its “East African Majesty,” which connects Mumbai with Cape Town, sails through the Indian Ocean and stops at island destinations like Nosy Be in Madagascar.

Oceania Regatta Cruise Ship

Meanwhile, its “Safari & Spice” itinerary blends African and Indian Ocean locales with overnights in Durban, South Africa, and the spice island of Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Additionally, Regatta’s “West African Gems” route offers a 24-day voyage from Cape Town to Lisbon with stops in Lomé, Togo; Banjul, Gambia; and Dakar, Senegal.

Oceania Cruises’ small ships won’t spend a lot of time in the Caribbean but will provide two sailings aboard Nautica in March 2026. The weeklong, roundtrip sailings from Miami will feature calls in favorites like Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Later in the month, the ship will reposition to the Mediterranean on a 15-day transatlantic crossing from Miami to Lisbon before continuing to Barcelona. There, in April 2026, it will start a series of 10-day cruises between Barcelona and Rome.

Regatta will also be stationed in the Mediterranean for a 12-day Athens to Monte Carlo journey in July 2026 to visit intimate ports like Canakkale and Ephesus, Turkey.

In August, the ship will also enjoy a 10-day cruise from Dubrovnik, Croatia, to Istanbul, where it will overnight. Meanwhile, Sirena will be in Northern Europe briefly in late summer 2026, enjoying a 12-day itinerary from Stockholm to London.