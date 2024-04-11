Luxury Cruise Line Reveals 135 Captivating Voyages

Oceania Cruises’ fleet is headed to the tropics in winter 2025-26 with a series of itineraries across Asia, Africa, South America, and the Caribbean, all set to open for bookings on April 17, 2024. The upscale line, known as a culinary and destination-immersive brand, also unveiled an epic 2026 Around the World Voyage aboard Vista.

Sun Destination Sailings to Call at 329 Ports

Oceania Cruises rolled out its Tropics and Exotics Collection of cruises setting sail in the winter 2025-26 season. The series features 135 unique itineraries, which can be previewed now and booked starting on April 17, 2024.

The itineraries range from 7 to 180 days, including Vista’s Around the World Voyage roundtrip from Miami. The world cruise is a first for Vista, which entered service in May 2023. In total, the itineraries, which include 40 Grand Voyages, feature 329 ports on five continents, with 90-plus cruises providing overnight stays in port.

“Our new Tropics and Exotics Collection is one of our most exciting yet, featuring a heady mix of iconic cities, remote islands and hidden gems to discover for the very first time,” said Frank A Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

The 1,200-guest Vista, the line’s newest ship, will depart on her inaugural Around the World Voyage on January 6, 2026, sailing a 180-day route roundtrip from Miami. The ship will call at several Caribbean islands before circumnavigating South America and visiting Brazil, Uruguay, the Falkland Islands, and Argentina. She will then sail up the west coast to the Mexican Riviera and San Diego.

Oceania Cruise Ship

From there, Vista calls at ports in the Hawaiian Islands, French Polynesia, and Australia, followed by Indonesia and Thailand. After calling at destinations in India, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, the ship will transit the Suez Canal and then sail the Eastern and Western Mediterranean.

A transatlantic crossing will feature ports in Iceland and Atlantic Canada before the ship calls in New York and Charleston, South Carolina, and ends in Miami.

Five Itineraries to Explore Exotic Africa Destinations

Highlights of the new Tropics and Exotics collection include a series of Africa Adventure sailings onboard the 656-guest Nautica. The ship will operate five cruises ranging from 11 to 30 days.

A 14-day cruise departing on January 19, 2026, and sailing roundtrip from Cape Town, South Africa, will call at Mossel Bay, East London, and Richards Bay, South Africa; Toliara, Madagascar; and Maputo, Mozambique.

In the Caribbean, Allura, Oceania’s newest ship still under construction and set to enter service in 2025, will offer a wide mix of cruises from her homeport of Miami. The 1,200-guest ship will sail nine cruises in the Eastern and Western Caribbean, offering cruise lengths of 7 to 14 days.

Oceania Cruises cruise ship (Photo Credit: Jean-Marc Pierard)

A 12-day journey departing on November 28, 2025 features port calls at Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Santo Tomas, Guatemala; Colon, Panama; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; Roatan, Honduras; and Harvest Caye, Belize.

Allura is scheduled to debut in late July 2025, which is several weeks beyond her original launch date of June 8, 2025. Oceania Cruises in February 2024 announced that construction delays would force the cancellation of the ship’s first six sailings. Allura, being built at a Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, is a sister ship to Vista.

Allura’s new inaugural sailing is now slated to depart on July 24, 2025. The 12-day sailing will cruise from Athens to Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Other notable itineraries in the collection include Asia Odysseys voyages to be operated aboard three ships — the 670-guest Regatta, the 648-guest Sirena, and the larger, 1,250-guest Riviera.

Regatta will sail 12- to 16-day Japan and Southeast Asia voyages, many offering overnight port calls. Sirena will explore those destinations, too, and add calls in India and China as part of her 10- to 24-day voyages. Riviera will sail five cruises in Southeast Asia as well.