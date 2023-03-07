Luxury Cruise Line Rents Entire Island for Passengers and Locals

Silversea Cruises rented out the entire of Kalanggaman Island in the Philippines on February 10, 2023, to host a bespoke event for its South Side Story World Cruise 2023 passengers aboard Silver Shadow.

The event took two years of planning and preparation and showcased the talents of over 500 residents of the Eastern Visayas region, including performers, hospitality professionals, event planners, massage therapists, mixologists, and chefs.

Silver Shadow is one of the few cruise ships to have visited the Philippines in the last few years; the country only opened up again for cruise tourism a few weeks ago.

The Ultimate Cultural Experience

Kalanggaman Island, located in the Visayan Sea, Philippines, is a picturesque island known for its pristine natural beauty, including white sandy beaches, clear waters, and swaying palm trees.

On February 10, 2023, Silversea’s South Side Story World Cruise 2023 passengers aboard Silver Shadow were treated to an exclusive event on this beautiful island. The event was two years in the making and showcased the talents of over 500 residents of the Eastern Visayas region.

Silver Shadow Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: ATGImages / Shutterstock)

As they disembarked from Silver Shadow, Silversea’s guests were warmly welcomed by traditional music and dance, refreshing cocktails, and Filipino delicacies. The island’s tropical beauty allowed guests to relax in hammocks and daybeds, stroll along the sandy beaches, and swim in the clear waters. Guests were also treated to complimentary massages on the beach, which added to the luxurious experience.

The event culminated in a multi-course dinner featuring local specialties served under the stars and a swaying palm canopy. Guests could savor the local cuisine while enjoying the stunning island views. The day ended with a colorful and lively dance performance that showcased the local culture and talents of the Eastern Visayas region.

Also read: Who Owns Silversea Cruises?

Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s Senior Vice President of Expeditions, Destination, and Itinerary Management, expressed his gratitude to the local community for their invaluable support in bringing the event to life.

Conrad Combrink: “Utilizing our destination expertise, Silversea invests heavily in bespoke events for our guests’ enjoyment, connecting travelers with our planet’s most captivating cultures, communities, and landscapes. This is especially true of our World Cruise offering. Unlocking some of the most enriching experiences in the world for guests, these extended voyages include experiences that best showcase the most authentic aspects of each destination.”

South Side Story World Cruise 2023

Silversea’s South Side Story World Cruise 2023 has included other bespoke events such as a wine-tasting event at the Black Cottage Winery in Picton, New Zealand, an authentic dance performance on Champagne Beach, Vanuatu, a fire-dancing display in Rabaul, Papua New Guinea, and fine gastronomy and folklore in the Cave of Descending Dragons, Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.

Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s President and CEO: “The added value of special World Cruise events like these is truly what sets Silversea apart. And we have more in store for our guests on this amazing 139-day voyage.”

“From a bespoke Freddie Mercury tribute show staged at a historic palace in Zanzibar to an exclusive evening performance at the Manaus Opera House in the Amazon, complete with champagne and canapés, among other experiences. There is simply no better way to explore the world.”

The Philippines has only recently reopened, and the tourism industry is slowly recovering. Only a few cruise ships have visited the country, making Silversea’s call to Kalanggaman Island on February 10, 2023, even more special.

With more bespoke events planned for future world cruises, Silversea guests can expect unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experiences celebrating local cultures and communities.