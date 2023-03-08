Luxury Cruise Line Plans Its Longest Ever World Cruise

Luxury line Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced its longest-ever world cruise, an astonishing 154-night sailing in 2026 aboard Seven Seas Mariner. The cruise will visit 41 countries across six continents, giving travelers unparalleled opportunities to truly explore the world.

Lengthy World Cruise Announced

World cruises come in a variety of lengths, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises is pushing the boundaries of an extended world cruise with their new roundtrip 154-night sailing, departing from Miami, Florida on January 10, 2026.

The full cruise is named “The Sense of Adventure” and it will be an adventure indeed as travelers on the full sailing cruise across three oceans, visiting six continents with 77 ports of call in 41 countries. In total, the ship will journey a remarkable 39,722 nautical miles (45,711 miles / 73,565 kilometers).

Photo Courtesy: Regent Seven Seas

“Luxury travelers want to travel further afield and for longer durations, which is why we are excited to announce our newest and longest World Cruise for 2026,” said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “The Sense of Adventure appeals to those who desire just that – over 154 nights of unforgettable experiences where guests will travel to the far flung reaches of the globe.”

Regent Seven Seas Cruises is already renowned for cultural immersion and unique ports of call, and this extended world cruise will deliver on that reputation. Included in the cruise are 431 free shore excursions and 16 in-port overnight stays to ensure travelers have plenty of time to discover what is truly unique, rich, and memorable about each destination.

Included in the itinerary are such exotic locales as Bora Bora, French Polynesia; Darwin, Australia; Walvis Bay, Namibia; Bali, Indonesia; Cape Town, South Africa; Fanning Island, Kiribati; Nosy Be, Madagascar; and many more, covering 47 UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

The cruise will (eventually) conclude back in Miami, Florida on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Luxury Inclusions

Not only does The Sense of Adventure include a phenomenal itinerary, but guests on the journey will enjoy a variety of luxury amenities that make this sailing truly one-of-a-kind.

“Our World Cruise guests will enjoy unmatched personalized service, impeccable hospitality, the sumptuous comfort of our all-suite, all balcony accommodations, and an extensive list of inclusions that provide every luxury,” said DeMarco.

The luxury starts even before boarding the ship with free roundtrip first-class airfare and a pre-cruise gala in Miami the night before embarkation, with the hotel stay also included.

Photo Courtesy: Regent Seven Seas

Cruise basics such as gratuities, airport transfers, specialty restaurants, and WiFi are included, as well as essential services such as unlimited laundry with dry cleaning and pressing, a visa package, and onboard medical care.

Read Also: Should You Tip on a Gratuities-Included Cruise?

Extra luxury touches include a free unlimited beverage package with fine wines and spirits and a commemorative gift for every traveler to mark this once-in-a-lifetime voyage.

But what will all this luxury cost? Full-cruise fares begin at $94,999 per person in the lowest category of deluxe verandah suite, and go as high as $266,499 per person for the elite Master Suite.

Bookings for The Sense of Adventure will open on March 22, 2023, and despite the high cost, the cruise is sure to sell out quickly.

About Seven Seas Mariner

Having debuted in 2001, Seven Seas Mariner is the world’s first all-suite, all balcony ship, with elegant touches throughout that give guests an amazing opportunity to relax and indulge. Italian marble, crystal chandeliers, and modern artwork are just some of the touches that make the ship a unique, stunning oceangoing home for this nearly six-month sailing.

The 48,075-gross-ton vessel can welcome 696 guests with 459 crew members to provide all the luxury service this amazing cruise deserves.