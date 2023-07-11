Luxury Cruise Line Extends Multiple Booking Perks

Silversea Cruises, the luxury brand operated by Royal Caribbean Group, announced it has extended an earlier promotion that provided three valuable booking incentives. The limited-time offer is available on itineraries sailing to many global destinations.

Silversea Cruises Offers Generous Onboard Spending Credit

Travelers who book a Silversea’s sailing by August 31, 2023, will qualify for a three-pronged incentive that offers a suite upgrade (up to two categories), a $1,000 per stateroom onboard credit ($500 per guest), and reduced deposits of just 15%.

Under the “Suite Upgrades” promotion, cruisers can choose from a wide variety of sailings departing in an 18-month time frame, between November 2023 and May 2025.

The offer is valid on the luxe line’s popular door-to-door inclusive fares, which include roundtrip airport transfers, flights, luggage handling, and more perks, as well as cruise-only fares.

Photo Courtesy: Silversea

The upgrade offer is expected to attract cruisers who haven’t yet sailed with Silversea Cruises but will now sample the line, given the financial incentives.

“Our Suite Upgrades promotion is a value-rich incentive to inspire travelers to venture out and discover our world’s authentic beauty in Silversea’s trademark level of luxury,” said Massimo Brancaleoni, Silversea’s senior vice president of global sales.

“The initiative provides travel advisors the chance to introduce new-to-brand clients to the industry’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line,” he added.

Since Silversea Cruises’s base fares already cover many services and amenities, such as wines and spirits, gratuities, butler service, room service, and WiFi, guests can use their shipboard credit for spa treatments, specialty restaurants, premium wines and liquor, and shore excursions, among other options.

Europe, Asia, and Antarctica Cruises Qualify for Perks

Among the highlighted voyages that qualify for the Suite Upgrades promotion is a 14-day Norway cruise operating roundtrip from Copenhagen on October 3, 2024. The sailing aboard Silver Dawn, will call at ports including Narvik, Leknes, Tromsø, Sortland, and Flåm.

Antarctica voyages are included in the promotion, too. A 6-day cruise aboard Silver Endeavour sails on December 9, 2023. Omitting the often-rough Drake Passage crossing, Silversea Cruises guests will fly from Punta Arenas, Chile, directly to King George Island to embark the expedition ship.

The vessel sails to the Antarctic Sound and Antarctic Peninsula, where guests can hike, kayak, and board Zodiac craft to get up close to glaciers. The ship also will visit the South Shetland Islands.

Render Courtesy: Silversea Cruises

Asia sailings are represented as well. A 14-day Singapore to Hong Kong voyage aboard Silver Nova, a ship currently under construction, departs on February 24, 2025. The ship will sail to Ko Samui, Thailand, spend an overnight in Bangkok, and three days in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

The cruise line operates 6 all-suite ships, Silver Dawn, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, Silver Muse, and Silver Moon, and five expedition ships, Silver Endeavour, Silver Origin, Silver Wind, Silver Explorer, and Silver Cloud. Silver Origin is specifically designed to explore the Galapagos Islands.

In addition to the Evolution-class Silver Nova, her sister ship, Silver Ray, is under construction and is set to launch in the summer of 2024.

Silver Nova’s maiden voyage will depart on August 14, 2023, offering a 7-night roundtrip cruise from Fusina, near Venice, with stops in Piran, Slovenia; Zadar and Dubrovnik, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; and Split and Rovinj, Croatia.

The luxury line’s original “Suite Upgrades” promotion was introduced in April 2023, and the incentives were offered on bookings made by May 31, 2023. The benefits originally were pegged to voyages departing before May 31, 2024.