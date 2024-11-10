Luxury Cruise Line Discontinues Popular Expedition Souvenirs

All cruise travelers can enjoy snapping great photos of their oceangoing vacation, from sail-away selfies to that unique wildlife sighting to poses in front of colorful port of call signs.

Luxury line Silversea Cruises, however, has helped travelers get out from behind a camera and into the moment by supplying their guests with USB drives of photos and videos during their unique expedition cruises.

Now that commemorative souvenir is being discontinued, as the company has reviewed recent feedback and determined the quality is not up to the standards they want to provide to their guests.

“At Silversea, our commitment is always to provide an unparalleled luxury experience,” Conrad Combrink, the Senior Vice President of Expeditions, explained. “We have listened to your feedback regarding the photos and videos our guests receive at the end of their expedition, and we acknowledge that the current offering does not meet the exceptional standards that we strive to uphold.”

Details about exactly how the USB drive of photos and videos does not meet the luxury line’s standards have not been disclosed. This could be an issue of overall photo and video quality, length, or comprehensiveness, or the quality and durability of the drives themselves.

“After careful consideration, we have made the decision to discontinue the current program. We understand that this change may be disappointing to some of our valued guests, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please rest assured that we are actively exploring innovative new ways to enhance your experience and capture the special moments of your voyage.”

It is not known when a new option may be made available to guests, or if there is a different photo or video souvenir choice in the interim.

Guest reactions to the suspension of the souvenir offering are mixed. Some travelers suspect it may be a cost-cutting maneuver, and many are disappointed or frustrated that the decision was made without an alternative option already arranged.

Other experienced Silversea Cruises guests have noted that the video quality could vary dramatically between voyages, with some souvenir offerings being very well curated while others appear to miss key moments.

Video length, editing expertise, and other factors also seem to vary greatly on different voyages, depending on the knowledge and experience of the onboard staff creating the videos.

Silver Nova Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Silversea)

One type of footage that will be nearly universally missed, however, is the drone footage that was frequently featured in the souvenir videos. This is footage that guests are unable to get themselves, as drones are not permitted on any Silversea Cruises sailing.

Silversea offers expedition sailings all over the world in some of the most photogenic destinations on the planet, including Antarctica, Africa, the Galapagos Islands, Greenland, French Polynesia, and much more.

Capturing Cruise Memories Yourself

With smartphones and digital cameras having higher resolution, better shutter speeds, and more editing options than ever, travelers can more easily capture their own special moments onboard.

To create the best photographic and video memories of such a special sailing, travelers should practice with their devices well before setting sail to be sure they understand all the relevant settings and shortcuts for filming and photography.

Read Also: Luxury Cruise Line Silversea Unveils Earth’s Southernmost Hotel

Similarly, it may be best to bring along several devices of different quality – a good phone for quick moments, plus a more elaborate camera for once-in-a-lifetime shots, for example.

Extra charging cables, batteries, or memory cards are also essential, as well as any accessories such as a travel tripod or secure carrying case. Keep devices fully charged as much as possible so they are ready whenever a great moment presents itself.

Of course, the best moments may be the ones captured in memory, fully immersing oneself in the expedition cruise experience rather than worrying about freezing it in digital format.

While it may be disappointing for Silversea guests not to automatically have a physical copy of photos and videos, just enjoying the experience will create unmatched mental pictures to enjoy.