Luxury Cruise Line Cancels Asia and Adds Tahiti Sailings

With the continued uncertainty surrounding cruises in Asia, Windstar Cruises has decided to cancel multiple sailings in the region. Seven voyages on one of the cruise line’s ultra-luxury vessels have been canceled while adding several new cruises and an extension of the Alaska cruise season.

Windstar Cancels Asia Cruises

Asia remains an uncertain region for cruises, with many countries still not re-opening fully to international tourism. Windstar Cruises feels it cannot confidently state that cruises will be going ahead, especially since Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, China, and South Korea are still closed.

The cruise line has decided that the ultra-luxury cruise ship Star Breeze will not be sailing in Asia this fall but will stay in Alaska longer and cruise in French Polynesia instead.

Seven voyages have been affected. This includes crossing the Pacific from Alaska to Japan, two Grand Japan sailings; Island Hopping through Japan; Windstar Crew Hometowns: Philippines and Indonesia; Hidden Indonesia & the Great Barrier Reef, and Edge of the Outback.

Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog said the following: “As Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines and South Korea are all currently still closed to cruising, Windstar joins several other cruise lines in making this decision to cancel cruises in Asia for fall.”

Guests do not have to despair; Windstar Cruises has designed a new series of voyages to entice guests to rebook.

Alaska, US West Coast, Tahiti, New Zealand, and Australia

Star Breeze will be sailing a newly designed set of voyages that will entice even the most avid traveler, with a range of cruises covering the Pacific Ocean from North to South.

The cruise ship, which has recently seen a complete renovation and extension, will be extending its season in Alaska with an additional cruise, followed by a cruise down the US West Coast.

Windstar Vessel (Photo Credit: Chris Lawrence Travel / Shutterstock)

From there, the ship will cross the Pacific Ocean from San Diego to Tahiti and cruise around French Polynesia for five more cruises.

Guests will enjoy visiting islands such as Moorea, Raiatea, Tahaa, Bora Bora, and Huahine while sailing from Papeete, Tahiti. In October, the cruise line is planning a special celebration as it marks the 35th anniversary of operating in Tahiti.

On November 11, Star Breeze will set sail to Sydney, Australia, arriving on November 22 for a scheduled charter voyage. From December 4, Windstar will be sailing in Australia and New Zealand with paying guests for the first time, visiting small out-of-the-way ports in the region.

Star Breeze

Star Breeze, formerly known as Seabourn Spirit, is a 9,975 gross tons small luxury cruise liner with space for 312 guests. Together with sister ships Star Legend and Star Pride, Star Breeze underwent an extensive refit and extension in 2020, part of Windstar Cruises’ $250-million Star Plus Initiative.

The extension added 84 feet in length to the vessel; she also received two new dining venues, 50 new suites, new bathrooms in all existing suites, a new Spa, and a larger pool and open deck area. The ship gained notoriety when pirates off the coast of Somalia attacked it in 2005.

The ship took heavy fire from machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, but through the work of security personnel onboard, the ship managed to escape without any injury to passengers.

Star Breeze was sold by Seabourn Cruise Line in 2015 and entered service with Windstar cruises that same year.