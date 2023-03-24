Luxury Cruise Line Boosts Customer Service

Azamara has unveiled its new global Contact Centre in Wichita, Kansas, along with the launch of its updated website and trade portal. The additions aim to support guests and travel partners better during the company’s ongoing growth and expansion.

Since the global restart in 2021, cruise passengers worldwide have faced long wait times due to staff shortages. Azamara’s expansion and investment in its new Contact Centre aim to address this issue, ensuring a higher quality of service for both guests and travel partners.

To provide better service to its growing guest base, Azamara has tripled the size of its Contact Centre team, with reservation agents supporting markets in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Azamara’s brand-new global Contact Centre in Wichita, Kansas, opened on Monday, March 20. The facility is committed to offering faster and more responsive service to travel advisors and guests. With new systems, including callback services, the Contact Centre will get information to guests and travel advisors much faster.

The new contact center is the second new office space that Azamara has opened since Sycamore Partners purchased the cruise line from Royal Caribbean. With this, the cruise line is also addressing issues with long wait times that multiple cruise lines have been dealing with since the global pause in operations.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara Cruises

“Wichita has been home to our knowledgeable and engaging team on the phones, who are dedicated to helping advisors make their clients’ dreams a reality. Opening a dedicated office here is a testament to our commitment to delivering the best service to our guests and advisors,” said Carol Cabezas, president of Azamara.

“I am so proud of how far Azamara has come since we’ve returned to service, and this Contact Centre indicates that we are continuing to build on that momentum with more to come.”

Simultaneously, Azamara has launched its revamped website and Azamara Connect trade portal, featuring the cutting-edge Versonix Seaware Touch booking platform. This innovative integration streamlines the reservation system, offering guests and travel partners an efficient and hassle-free booking experience.

The timing for Azamara’s new website and contact center comes at the right time, especially since Azamara announced its return to one of the most popular cruise destinations in the world, Japan.

Azamara Presents Unique Japan Experiences

As Japan reopens its borders to tourists after being closed since 2020, Azamara is setting sail in the country with Azamara Quest. The voyages provide opportunities to explore Japan’s local culture and history through wine tastings at a miso and soy sauce factory in Akita, mangrove kayaking in Ishigaki, and a visit to the Seiben Garden in Aomori.

Photo Courtesy: Azamara

Azamara also offers a special three-night pre- or post-voyage land journey to Tokyo and the Hot Springs in Hakone. During this excursion, guests can step back in time to the samurai-era Edo and immerse themselves in Tokyo’s rich traditions.

Azamara currently operates four 30,277 gross tons cruise ships, all originally belonging to the eight R-class ships built for Renaissance Cruises. The Azamara Quest and Azamara Journey both entered service in 2000.

In March 2018, Azamara took over Adonia from P&O Cruises and renamed it Azamara Pursuit. In January 2021, Azamara acquired Pacific Princess and renamed her Azamara Onward. Each of the four cruise ships can carry a maximum of 686 guests.