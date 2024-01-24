Luxury Cruise Line Announces New Overnight Sailings

One of the best parts of cruising is getting to see new corners of the world, and exploring destinations that you might not have otherwise visited. But one of the top complaints from cruisers is that there isn’t always enough time to fully explore the ports, with most ships requiring passengers to return by dinner time.

In an effort to provide guests with a more immersive port experience, Regent Seven Seas Cruises will be offering six new voyages that include overnight stays in every single port.

Regent Cruises Announces “Immersive Overnights” Voyages

On January 23, 2024, Regent Seven Seas Cruises announced six unique new sailings scheduled for 2024 and 2025 that are designed to allow guests to spend more time deeply exploring popular destinations throughout the Mediterranean, Europe, and Asia.

The voyages, dubbed Immersive Overnights, will feature extended, overnight stays at every port on the itinerary.

“Our Immersive Overnights collection featuring an overnight stay in every single port of call will change the way luxury travelers cruise. These extended overnight experiences will allow guests unparalleled immersion in a range of incredible global destinations from Incheon, South Korea; to Zadar, Croatia; to Stockholm, Sweden,” says Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

The ultra-luxury cruise line, which proudly identifies itself as “The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet,” operates six ships, four of which will be offering the Immersive Overnights voyages.

The earliest itineraries will be offered on Seven Seas Voyager in October of 2024. The first of the two voyages onboard this ultra-luxury, 708-passenger ship is called Adriatic Elegance.

The 10-night sailing will embark on October 5, 2024, and spend two days in Trieste, Italy Zadar, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro, before concluding with three days in Athens, Greece.

Seven Seas Voyager’s second sailing, titled Majestic Mediterranean, will embark on October 27, 2024. This 10-night sailing will provide immersive port calls at Istanbul, Turkey; Dubrovnik, Croatia; Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Barcelona, Spain.

Seven Seas Splendor (Photo Credit: Peter Titmuss)

The third voyage will set sail on Seven Seas Navigator, which underwent major upgrades in recent years to provide a more luxurious experience for guests onboard.

The 408-guest ship will embark on her “Mediterranean Tapestry Cruise” on November 15, 2024. The seven-night cruise will sail to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Tuscany ( Livorno), Italy; Toulon, France; and Barcelona, Spain.

Seven Seas Navigator will then head toward the Bahamas for the winter, before offering one more Immersive Overnights cruise on June 27, 2025.

The 10-night sailing, dubbed Enchantment in Northern Europe, will take guests to Copenhagen, Denmark; Berlin (Warnemunde, 2 nights); Helsinki, Finland; and Stockholm, Sweden (2 nights).

The last two of the special voyages are scheduled for Spring of 2025 onboard Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendor.

Embarking on March 5, 2025, Seven Seas Explorer will sail to Kyoto (via Kobe), Japan; Seoul (Incheon), South Korea; Shanghai, China; and Tokyo, Japan on a 14 night journey, named Blossoms, Towers, and Temples.

Shortly thereafter, Seven Seas Splendor will embark on a 10-night cruise from Monte Carlo that will include calls on Salerno, Italy (two nights); Ephesus (Kusadasi), Turkey; and Athens, Greece. The 750 passenger ship is scheduled to begin the voyage on April 20, 2025.

Regent Offers Special Excursions For Overnight Port Calls

The extended port calls allow guests to more deeply explore popular cruise destinations and to take part in both day and night shore excursions.

As part of the Immersive Overnights cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises is offering 26 evening shore excursions created specifically for the luxury cruise line. Many of the excursions are available at no additional cost as part of Regent’s free unlimited shore excursion program, which is included in the cruise fare.

The specific excursions will vary based on the port of call, but are designed to immerse guests in the food and culture during their overnight stay.

Seven Seas Explorer (Photo Credit: James Arnold / Regent Seven Seas Cruises)

For example, the Bocelli Music & Art excursion in Rome will include a private piano concert, an Italian lunch with wine tasting guided by a professional sommelier, and a panoramic tour to see the city’s most iconic landmarks, such as the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and Circus Maximus.

Over in Asia, the Relaxing Shanghai Night Excursion will consist of a traditional Chinese foot massage, a taste of the local cuisine, and a visit to the Shanghai History Museum, which details the city’s evolution.

Popping over to Greece, passengers are invited to enjoy the Michelin-Star Coastline Dinner & Athens excursion. The night-time excursion will include a tour of Athens’ most famous landmarks, such as the Arch of Hadrian and the Temple of Zeus, before serving a seafood-based dinner at an acclaimed Greek restaurant overlooking Mikrolimano Harbor.