Longshoremen’s Strike Won’t Impact Cruise Operations

As the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) officially began its strike today, at 12:01 a.m., October 1, 2024, the union has promised passenger cruise operations will continue as planned, easing the minds of eager travelers hoping their cruises will still depart as scheduled from U.S. Atlantic and Gulf ports.

The strike, which stems from unresolved labor negotiations, affects approximately 85,000 dockworkers and has shut down operations at major cargo ports from Maine to Texas, affecting the movement of goods, such as furniture, autos, and essential food imports.

As longshoremen, who move supplies on and off ships, support cruise lines, anxiety began to build around cruise ships. Would they, too, lose longshoremen during the standoff?

However, passengers embarking on cruises from ports like New York, Miami, and New Orleans can expect no delays or cancellations related to the strike.

ILA President Harold Daggett emphasized that the union understands the importance of cruise vacations, particularly after the pandemic’s shutdown of the industry, and said workers will continue to work passenger cruise vessels at all ILA ports.

“We understand that many families plan and pay for cruise vacations on passenger ships more than a year out, and we don’t want them to be disappointed or inconvenienced in any way,” Daggett said.

“For almost three years during the worst of the pandemic, the cruise ship industry was shut down, and our ILA rank-and-file members handling passenger cruise vessels lost a lot of manhours,” he continued.

Port Everglades, one of the busiest cruise ports in the U.S., has reported, “The negotiations between the ILA and USMX focus on some containerized cargo activities and should not affect the majority of activity taking place at Port Everglades, such as … our cruise industry.”

Just south of the Fort Lauderdale, PortMiami also reiterated that “cruise operations will not be impacted by this expected ILA labor work stoppage.”

Military cargo will also continue to be handled in addition to cruise ships. The strike, however, has closed ports to cargo as the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX), representing major shipping lines and port operators, has not reached a resolution.

Why are longshoremen striking?

The ILA strike stems from a labor dispute that has been ongoing for several months. The key issues revolve around wage increases and the threat of automation.

The union is pushing for a $5-per-hour wage increase yearly over a six-year contract. This would raise top hourly pay from $39 to $69, representing a 77 percent increase.

Additionally, the ILA is demanding stronger protections against automation, fearing job losses as ports introduce new technologies.

PortMiami (Photo Credit: Solarisys)

Negotiations with the USMX stalled, with no in-person talks since June, despite the September 30, 2024, deadline.

Although cruise operations remain intact, passengers may encounter union picketing and peaceful protests upon arrival for cruise departures and may want to give themselves more time to navigate through additional traffic in order to keep an on-time embarkation.

In Miami, port officials have developed designated two First Amendment Zones to ILA members can safely engage in the strike without impacting port access or operations. Port Everglades has also established three zones to allow for safe and organized demonstrations.

“We hope there will be a quick resolution, and all containerized cargo operations can return to business as usual,” said the port’s CEO and Port Director Joseph Morris.

Although many retailers have stocked up on non-perishable goods in anticipation of the strike, experts warn that a prolonged strike could create significant supply chain issues that will lead to price hikes for consumer goods.