Long-Awaited Norwegian Prima Christened in Iceland

The highly anticipated first of the groundbreaking Prima-class ships, Norwegian Prima, was christened today in Reykjavík, Iceland, the first cruise ship ever christened in that unique destination.

The ship, which now becomes the flagship of the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet, is the most innovative ship ever designed for the cruise line.

Norwegian Prima Christened

A cruise ship’s christening ceremony is always a special occasion, and even more so when the event introduces an entirely new class of vessels.

“We have been eagerly anticipating and preparing for this special event for several years, so we are delighted to embark on NCL’s next chapter with Norwegian Prima,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“It’s been a joy to see our vision come to life with this landmark christening ceremony, which sets the tone for the unparalleled holidays guests will enjoy for years to come. We are so thankful to our team members and partners worldwide who have made Norwegian Prima a stunning reality.”

The ceremony in Iceland’s capital and largest city included a variety of notable events to welcome the new cruise ship. To mark the occasion, more than 2,500 guests enjoyed an immersive experience in the beautiful city, ideal for a christening celebration like no other.

Multiple musical performances preceded the official christening, and Norwegian Prima‘s godmother, Katy Perry, took to the main stage to officially name the vessel with the ceremonial champagne bottle break across the ship’s hull.

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

“It was so much fun to sprinkle some fairy godmother dust on Norwegian Prima and send her on her way to sail the high seas,” said Perry. “I always appreciate a family vacation and a once-in-a-lifetime experience, so I was happy to wish all the vacationing guests a happy bon voyage!”

The festivities also included LED light effects, orchestra performances, and other very special details for the very special ship.

“We wanted to launch Norwegian Prima in a location just as special and unique as she is, and Reykjavik’s striking landscape is the perfect setting for such a milestone occasion,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “We thank the Reykjavik community for welcoming us with open arms.”

About Norwegian Prima

The first of six ordered Prima-class ships, Norwegian Prima is set to redesign the cruise experience for Norwegian Cruise Line. This represents the first new class for the cruise line since the Breakaway class debuted with Norwegian Breakaway in 2013.

Norwegian Prima, however, is a completely new experience for guests.

“With her stunning design and unique offerings, Norwegian Prima is in a league of her own,” said Del Rio. “As the industry’s most spacious new cruise ship featuring ‘only-available-on-Prima-experiences,’ she is continuing NCL’s legacy of industry firsts.”

Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

At 965 feet (294 meters) long, weighing in at more than 143,500 gross tons, and with capacity for 3,100 guests at double occupancy, Norwegian Prima offers the highest staffing levels and space ratio of any contemporary or premium cruise ship.

In fact, Norwegian Prima – unlike the newest cruise ships for Carnival Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International – is not the largest ship in the Norwegian fleet, nor does she have the highest guest capacity.

What she does have, is one-of-a-kind firsts that will redefine cruising for eager guests. Norwegian Prima boasts the largest variety of suites available at sea, including the ultra-premium “ship within a ship” concept The Haven.

The ship offers phenomenal activities for all ages, including The Rush and The Drop, the fastest slides at sea, as well as the Prima Speedway, the first three-level racetrack on a cruise ship. The Ocean Boulevard is a 44,000 square-foot outdoor walkway wrapping around the entire ship, while The Concourse boasts a multi-million dollar outdoor sculpture garden for amazing reflective moments.

Photo Courtesy: Fincantieri

Infinity Beach is the ideal space to slow down and relax with its series of infinity pools, while guests can also focus on their well-being at the breathtaking Mandara Spa with a wide range of treatment options and unique ways to relax, including the first charcoal sauna at sea.

Norwegian Prima is just days away from her inaugural voyage, which will set sail on September 3 from Amsterdam, visiting several ports before arriving at Copenhagen on September 13.

The ship will offer two other inaugural tour sailings in northern Europe before departing for the U.S., where she will several voyages from New York, Galveston, and Miami before spending much of the winter season sailing from Port Canaveral, Florida.

In 2023, Norwegian Prima will return to New York and then Europe, before homeporting from Galveston, Texas in late 2023 and into 2024.

The ship will be joined by the next Prima-class vessel, Norwegian Viva, in late summer 2023, and there are four additional Prima-class ships already ordered, with deliveries planned for 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027.