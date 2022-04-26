Major Shift at Carnival Corporation As Arnold Donald Takes on New Role

There has been a significant shift at the top of the Carnival Corporation as Arnold Donald takes on a new role as Vice-Chair and member of the Board of Directors. Currently, Josh Weinstein’s COO, will become the President and CEO of Carnival Corp in August.

A Major Leadership Change for Carnival Corporation

The current President and CEO of Carnival, Arnold Donald, has held the position since 2013 following Micky Arison, but now the position will change once again on August 1, 2022.

As Donald will shift to a new role as Vice-Chair and member of the Boards of Directors, it means that the current Chief Operations Officer for the company, Josh Weinstein, will take over as the new President and CEO of Carnival Corp effective August 1.

Arnold Donald (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Corporation)

“Josh is a proven executive who is well-respected throughout the company, serving in key leadership roles, driving strong business results during his tenure and playing an integral part in stewarding the company through the global pandemic,” Donald said.

“Josh’s thorough understanding of our industry, operations and business strategy puts him in a tremendous position to lead the next phase of our company’s journey. With his vision, intensity and core values truly aligned to those of our company, I cannot think of anyone better suited for this role than Josh.”

Who is Josh Weinstein?

Weinstein will take the well-positioned company into a new era of cruising. He will lead the company’s nine cruise brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, P&O Australia, Cunard Line, and Seabourn.

The 20-year-old Carnival Corporation & plc veteran has been an important part of the success under senior-level roles. He’s been overseeing the operational functions across its brands, such as global maritime, global ports and destinations, global sourcing, global IT, and global auditing.

Josh Weinstein (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Corporation)

“I am truly humbled to take up the role of CEO and am honored to lead such a talented team of over 100,000 ship and shoreside team members who do such an incredible job in delivering unforgettable, happy vacations to our guests, day in and day out,” Weinstein said.

“I have benefitted tremendously from Arnold’s guidance and mentoring, and I would like to thank him, Micky Arison our Chairman and the entire Boards of Directors for their support. I look forward to building upon the company’s successes as we move forward.”

Before his role with Carnival UK, Weinstein was treasurer for Carnival Corporation & plc for 10 years from 2007 to 2017, overseeing the treasury, tax, insurance and financial planning & analysis functions over this time period. From 2002 to 2007, Weinstein served as an attorney in the corporate legal department.

Weinstein is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the New York University School of Law. A native of New York, Weinstein, and his wife have three children.

Weinstein takes over at a time when the industry is recovering from the global pandemic. The cruise industry suspended operations in March 2020 and, ever since, has been gradually bringing ships back into service.

According to CLIA, passenger numbers are coming back, and the 2019 level will be exceeded by the end of 2023. Weinstein will undoubtedly guide the business to normality and no doubt a focus on environmental programs, including welcoming even more LNG-powered cruise ships.