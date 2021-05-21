Latest Updates on the Carnival Magic Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line opened up reservations for a series of sailings from Norfolk, Virginia, for Carnival Magic. The vessel will be sailing a series of four to eight-day cruises that will bring the Carnival cruise ship to various destinations in the region.

Bermuda, The Bahamas, and, for the first time, Canada and New England will all feature on the itinerary for the ship. She also nears completing the dry dock with the new Carnival color livery.

Eleven Voyages Including Fall Cruises

Eleven voyages will be available for booking in the summer as well as fall of 2023. This allows guests to experience the US East coast when the leaves are turning to their autumn colors.

A Carnival homeport is within a day’s drive of more than half the US population, providing guests with an affordable and convenient way to get to and from their cruise.

As one of Carnival’s fourteen US homeports, Norfolk plays a crucial role in its close-to-home ship deployment strategy. Most of the line’s ships are based near large population centers on the East and West Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Carnival Magic’s 2023 sailings include

Six-day Bermuda cruise with two full days and an overnight call on the island departing May 14;

Five-day Bahamas cruises calling at Nassau and Freeport departing May 20, 25, and 30, June 4 and 9, Sept. 30, and Oct. 9 and 22;

and Freeport departing May 20, 25, and 30, June 4 and 9, Sept. 30, and Oct. 9 and 22; Four-day Bermuda “long weekend” voyage with a full-day visit to the island departing Oct. 5;

“long weekend” voyage with a full-day visit to the island departing Oct. 5; Eight-day Canada/New England sailing with stops at Portland, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia, departing Oct. 14.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Norfolk And New York Will Mix It Up

Carnival Magic’s calls to Norfolk will be mixed up with cruises from New York. Cruises from New York will include various 4-day to 8-day Canada and Bermuda cruises and cruises to New England and Canada.

8-day Eastern Caribbean Cruises that include calls in Puerto Rico, St Thomas, and Grand Turk, amongst many other ports. Two sea days on either end of the cruise allows guests to enjoy the newly upgraded and revamped Carnival Magic during four fun-filled days at sea.

The news about Norfolk and New York comes as Carnival Cruise Line announced various other new cruises for the 2023/2024 season through John Heald, the Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador. These include:

A 10-day Alaska cruise from San Francisco onboard Carnival Miracl e;

e; A 15-Day Carnival Journey to Hawaii from Los Angeles onboard Carnival Miracle;

An 8-Day Exotic Southern Caribbean Cruise from Miami Onboard Mardi Gras and Carnival Horizon

Carnival Magic

Carnival Magic, which is currently in dry dock in Marseilles, France, is undergoing a variety of enhancements and upgrades and the addition of a stunning new red, white and blue hull design modeled after the line’s newest ship, Mardi Gras.

The hull design will become a trademark feature for all of Carnival’s ships across the fleet. All other ships will be adorned with the new hull design as they go into dry dock. Carnival Magic’s last dry dock stems from 2016. The 2011 built ship features 1,845 passenger cabins, can carry 3,690 passengers and weighs 128,048 tonnes.