Latest Updates on Cruise Cancellations and Itinerary Changes Due to Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian heads towards Florida and has already started to impact the cruise industry, it’s important to make sure you’re kept updated on all the latest cruise ship cancellations and itinerary changes. We’ll continue to update you on all the latest as it develops.

Current Hurricane Ian Status

Hurricane Ian has already impacted parts of the Caribbean, including the Cayman Islands and Cuba. The Hurricane is now heading straight for the Florida west coast and has already started to impact the Florida Keys.

Hurricane Ian Track (Image Courtesy: NOAA)

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 11:00 PM advisory, Ian has maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH and is moving north at 10 MPH. There is a hurricane warning for central parts of the Florida west coast, including Tampa. There are also tropical storm watches in place for most of the state as the Ian will make its way up north. Ian is expected to strengthen to a category 4 in the coming hours.

Florida Homeports

Before detailing which cruise ships have canceled or changed a sailing, it’s important to know the status of the cruise ports in Florida. The U.S. Coast Guard has set port conditions, depending on how the storm is expected to impact the port.

PortMiami (Port Condition YANKEE)

The busiest cruise port in the world has been under condition YANKEE since 8:00 PM on September 27. This means gale force winds are expected within 24 hours. The port will remain open for limited operations, but no movements for ships over 500 gross tons, such as cruise ships.

Port Everglades (Port Condition YANKEE)

Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, just north of PortMiami is under port condition YANKEE. The condition was set at 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27. The port could move to condition ZULU in the coming hours.

Port Canaveral (Port Condition ZULU)

The second busiest cruise port has been under condition ZULU since 12:01, September 28. this means the port is now fully closed, including for cruise operations. The port is expecting gale force winds within 12 hours.

Port Tampa Bay (Port Condition ZULU)

The Port of Tampa on the Florida west coast is expected to be heavily impacted by Hurricane Ian. The port has been in condition ZULU since September 27 and is expecting gale force winds within 12 hours. All operations are now closed, including cruises.

JAXPORT (Port Condition YANKEE)

The port, which is located in Jacksonville and caters to one Carnival cruise ship, has been in condition YANKEE since 00:00, September 28. The port is not fully closed and still has limited operations, but not for vessels over 500 gross tons. The port is expecting gale force winds within 24 hours.

Carnival Cruise Line

These are the latest updates from Carnival Cruise Line. Do make sure to keep checking for official updates via email and text messages, if you are impacted.

Carnival says, “Our Fleet Operations Center in Miami is actively monitoring Hurricane Ian. At present, there is no change to your scheduled voyage. As everyone’s safety is our number one priority, we will continue to monitor the weather and provide you with timely updates if anything changes.”

Carnival Paradise

On September 27, Carnival Cruise Line announced the cancellation of the Carnival Paradise September 29 sailing out of Tampa, Florida. This is a result of the port being closed due to the Hurricane and the current September 24 voyage waiting out the storm in Cozumel, Mexico, through Wednesday, September 28. The ship is hoping to arrive back in Tampa on Saturday, October 1.

Carnival Elation

On September 27, the cruise line provided an update on the Carnival Elation cruise ship, which is based out of Jacksonville, Florida. The September 24 voyage canceled its scheduled call at Princess Cays in the Bahamas on September 27 and will instead visit Freeport in the Bahamas on Wednesday, September 28. The ship will then safely resume course back to Jacksonville behind the storm and is hoping to return on Saturday, October 1.

With Carnival Elation delayed return home, the September 20 sailing out of Jacksonville has been canceled. It’s also the result of the port being closed as Ian makes its way up north. Guests are being offered a 100% refund and a 25% future cruise credit.

Carnival Liberty

For the current September 26 sailing out of Port Canaveral, the cruise line is warning guests that the ship could have a delayed arrival back in Florida on September 30.

Celebrity Cruises

With Florida having many major cruise homeports, Celebrity Cruises is also impacted by the major Hurricane Ian.

Celebrity Infinity

The Celebrity Infinity’s seven-night sailing out of Fort Lauderdale in Florida, which departed on September 24, has replaced calls to Belize and Cozumel with a visit to Nassau in the Bahamas and Labadee in Haiti.

Norwegian Cruise Line

These are the latest updates on Norwegian Cruise Line ships that are impacted by Hurricane Ian. The cruise line is sending out communications to travel agents and booked guests.

Norwegian Getaway

On September 27, NCL released an update that Norwegian Getaway’s September 29 sailing out of Port Canaveral in Florida has been canceled due to Hurricane Ian and the closure of the port. The cruise line is providing a full refund and, in addition, a 25% future cruise credit.

MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has its operations in the U.S. based out of Florida, especially the hugely popular Port Canaveral. At least one ship has already been impacted by Ian.

MSC Seashore

MSC Seashore, which is departing Saturday, September 24 – on a 7-night roundtrip Western Caribbean sailing from Miami, will no longer be making the same port visits as originally planned. Now, everything about the ship’s itinerary has been changed to route the vessel around Hurricane Ian.

MSC Seashore visited Ocean Cay on Sunday, September 25, as the first port of call rather than the last, and with a shorter visit time of 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Monday, September 26, the ship spent the day in Nassau from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

One day at sea followed, then an overnight visit to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic on Thursday. After another day at sea, the cruise will conclude in Miami as planned on Saturday, October 1, with no change in the ship’s anticipated arrival time or debarkation.

MSC Divina

With Hurricane Ian impacting the majority of Florida, the MSC Divina is also affected. The vessel’s September 28 sailing out of Port Canaveral has been canceled. As a result, guests who were booked on that sailing guests will receive a full refund, if they choose not to rebook.

This does mean that the September 25 sailing has been extended from a four-day itinerary to a five-day cruise. The hope is for MSC Divina to be able to arrive back in Port Canaveral on September 30.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean’s chief meteorologist James Van Fleet has been keeping guests updated with the latest developments on cruises impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Allure of the Seas

The Allure of the Seas’ September 25 six-night voyage out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been impacted. The cruise line is making sure guests and crew remain far away from any Hurricane impact. The Oasis-class cruise ship skipped a call in Roatan, Honduras, on Tuesday, September 27. The vessel will still include Costa Maya and Cozumel before returning back to Florida on October 1.

Mariner of the Seas

The Mariner of the Seas’ five-night voyage, which departed Port Canaveral on September 24, has been adjusted. The Royal Caribbean cruise ship skipped a visit to Labadee, Haiti, on September 26 and instead had a day at sea. The ship is scheduled to arrive back home on September 29, but if the port remains closed, guests could expect a delayed arrival.

Liberty of the Seas

The Royal Caribbean-operated vessel canceled a call at Cozumel in Mexico on Tuesday, September 27, on its seven-night sailing, which departed Galveston, Texas, on September 25.