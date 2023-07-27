Latest Cruise News: July 28, 2023

We are almost at the end of the week and thank you for joining us for all the latest cruise news. We have four new stories, including from Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Holland America.

It’s good news all around, financially speaking, for the Royal Caribbean Group, as it announced its second-quarter results for 2023, which came in much higher than the company’s prior expectations thanks to robust pricing in response to increased onboard revenue through passenger spending.

The company earned almost $460 million during its second quarter, which is a significant improvement, as the first quarter in 2023 came in at a loss. For its third quarter, net yields are projected to surge by 13.5% to 14.0%.

Another figure worth noting is that, as of June 30th, Royal Caribbean Group’s customer deposit balance reached an all-time high of $5.7 billion. Royal Caribbean Group can expect more positive financial news for the rest of 2023 as well, offsetting some of the losses experienced during 2022.

Princess Cruises Adds to Plus and Premier Packages

Now we all love a perk or two, as Princess Cruises is adding a series of valuable new perks for guests booking its Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, and without raising the price of either upgrade program.

Cruisers who book either plan will enjoy complimentary room service delivery, enhanced cuisine choices, and Ocean Now delivery service of food and drinks.

Majestic Princess Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Macklin Holloway / Shutterstock)

It means that no matter where a guest is on the ship, the cruiser can enjoy delivery of menu items whenever they wish. Ease of boarding is also a priority under the new inclusions for Plus and Premier guests. With the newly added perks and cost-savings, the plan can save cruisers more than 70% off retail value.

Holland America Line and Pub Choir

A 14-day Holland America Line cruise aboard the 1,900 guest Noordam promises to wow cruisers with an interactive musical extra-vaganza that invites every guest to sing along on special cruise sailing from New Zealand to Australia in January.

Holland America Line Noordam

During the voyage, guests will sing to their heart’s content in a music program led by Pub Choir, a live show that’s designed to be a fun and easy music lesson. The line’s announcement of the Pub Choir cruise was the second big headline from Holland America this week.

Carnival Cruise Line Itinerary Changes

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked on three upcoming sailings, each for a different vessel, about itinerary changes. Alterations include port reversal orders, a port cancellation, and adjusted times in a popular Mexican destination.

Carnival Panorama Cruise Ship (Photo Copyright: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock)

The three sailings impacted operate on the US West Coast as Carnival Radiance, will sail a reversed itinerary for its November 25th, 2024 departure. Carnival Panorama, will not be sailing the originally planned itinerary for her November 30th, 2024 departure.

And the upcoming Carnival Firenze, having the itinerary adjusted for the ship’s November 29th, 2024 departure. There has been no explanation given for the itinerary changes for these three ships, all on the same week.

Watch the Latest Cruise News

That’s it for today! Make sure you watch the full video of the latest news update in the embedded video or head over to our YouTube channel to watch there.