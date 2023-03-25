Late Carnival Cruise Ship Embarkation Due to Adverse Weather

The Carnival Panorama arrived late in Long Beach, California, following a seven-night Mexican Riviera cruise. The ship was delayed due to adverse weather conditions that impacted the ship’s schedule. Guests on board the ship were informed of the delay yesterday.

Brand ambassador of Carnival Cruise Line, John Heald, sent out another warning to guests sailing on the cruise scheduled to depart later on Saturday.

Adverse Weather Conditions Cause Delay for Carnival Panorama

Photo Credit: Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock

John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s brand ambassador: “Carnival Panorama—For those of you sailing on her today, I hope you are ready to have the best of times. However, I wanted to let you know (in case you did not receive the email) that the ship is experiencing adverse weather conditions sailing back to Looooooooooong Beach and will be arriving later than scheduled this morning. Now, this may impact embarkation. We will provide guests with an update by 8:00 AM (PT) this morning.”

It is not certain whether the mentioned update has been sent, and at what time embarkation for the following cruise will now begin.

Nonetheless, guests on board the Carnival Panorama began disembarking at 11:00 AM, provided they could carry off their own luggage. Disembarkation for those who required assistance commenced at noon. By 1:15 PM, all guests were asked to vacate the ship.

Bad Weather Between Cabo and Long Beach

Carnival Panorama‘s cruise was reportedly fine until the ship left Cabo San Lucas. The weather was windy and not as warm, with pools open but too cold and windy to enjoy.

The sky ride, rope course, and water slide were all closed after the ship left Cabo, and the entire sea day on March 24 was not enjoyable. Even in the buffet area, guests did not want to sit close to the door because it was too windy.

Photo Credit: Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock

The following cruise on the Carnival Panorama is another 7 Night Mexican Riviera itinerary, which will sail from Los Angeles, California, on March 25, with stops in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Mazatlan, Mexico, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and back to Los Angeles on April 1.

The 133,500 gross tons Carnival Panorama, which has a maximum passenger capacity of around 4,008 guests based on double occupancy, is slated to continue offering Mexican Riviera cruises through 2025. The cruises primarily include the popular seven-night itinerary, but from October this year, occasional six- and eight-night cruises will also be available.

The eight-night itinerary will set sail from Los Angeles, California, and make stops at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; La Paz, Mexico; Mazatlan, Mexico; and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, before returning to Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, the six-night itinerary will feature a slightly different schedule, departing from Los Angeles, California, and visiting Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Ensenada, Mexico, before concluding its journey back in Los Angeles.