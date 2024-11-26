Kool & The Gang to Perform Ahead of 150-Night World Cruise

Guests sailing Regent Seven Seas’ World Cruise in 2025 will have a “Celebration” like no other when Kool & the Gang headline its gala.

The exclusive event aboard the 48,075-gross-ton Regent Seas Mariner will take place in Miami on January 7, 2025.

Newly inducted into the 2024 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the iconic band known for hits like “Get Down on It” and “Ladies Night,” will kickstart the vessel’s 150-day world cruise.

“We are delighted to host such a remarkable celebration for our cherished guests ahead of this milestone voyage,” said Andrea DeMarco, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

“This gala is more than just a pre-cruise event; it marks the beginning of an extraordinary journey that embodies the pinnacle of luxury travel and exploration,” she continued. “We are honored to set the stage with unforgettable memories from the very start.”

The Seven Seas Mariner, carrying 700 passengers, will depart from Port Miami on an extended voyage to San Francisco, covering 36,295 nautical miles – the longest cruise in the cruise line’s history.

The “Away in Wonder” world cruise will explore South America, the South Pacific, Australia, Asia, and Alaska over five months. Guests will visit 97 ports in 25 countries.

Kool & the Gang, which formed in 1964 and had a slew of hits in the 1970s and 1980s, will perform during a gala that includes a cocktail reception and dinner, with passengers encouraged to wear disco-themed attire to dance the night away.

The American funk and disco band’s legacy includes two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, and an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame for songs that include “Jungle Boogie,” “Cherish,” and “Celebration.”

Journeys Across Continents

Seven Seas Mariner, an all-suite, all-balcony luxury liner, will set off on its biggest adventure to date, offering guests more than 465 shore excursions and exclusive shoreside events in Buenos Aires, Argentina; Auckland, New Zealand; and Bangkok, Thailand.

The cruise will also feature a mix of urban centers and landscapes across five continents. First sailing to the Caribbean, it will make calls in Dominica and Barbados before heading to South America.

There, passengers will visit multiple ports across Brazil, including Maceio, Salvador de Bahia, Buzios, Rio de Janeiro, Santos, and Itajai, before continuing to destinations in Uruguay, Argentina, and Chile.

The voyage will then cross the Pacific Ocean as the ship sails to Polynesia, calling in Bora Bora, Pago Pago, and Fiji. It will then visit New Zealand as well as seven Australian ports, which will provide opportunities to see world-renowned landmarks like the Sydney Opera House and the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Moving towards Asia, the cruise will continue to Indonesia and destinations like Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, Shanghai in China, and nine calls in Japan, including Tokyo.

After another transpacific crossing takes the vessel to various ports in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, before the voyage ends in San Francisco on June 6, 2025.

The Away in Wonder voyage is just one of two extended cruises for Seven Seas Mariner during the 2025-26 season. The second will be an 83-night “Grand Arctic Adventure” that begins in New York beginning in July 2025.

Regent Seven Seas, owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, will have three more extended itineraries in 2025-26, including Seven Seas Navigator’s 84-night “Grand Continental Sojourn,” Seven Seas Explorer’s 61-night “Grand Asia Exploration,” and Seven Seas Voyager’s 64-night “Indian Ocean Odyssey.”