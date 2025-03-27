Keel Laid for Regent Seven Seas’ New Luxury Ship

The newest luxury liner to be joining the world’s ever-expanding fleet of cruise ships just received her backbone today.

Regent Seven Seas’ future Seven Seas Prestige had her keel laid near Venice, Italy, on Thursday, March 27, 2025, at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera.

Holding a ceremony for the keel laying, Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Chief Luxury Officer joined the shipyard’s senior officials, Daniele and Marco Lunardi, as the ship moves closer to becoming a reality.

They were also joined by members of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, which owns Regent Seven Seas. Harry Sommer, president and CEO, and Patrik Dahlgren, the company’s Chief Vessel Operations Newbuild Officer and executive vice president, beamed during the event when three coins were welded into the keel.

The coins are a maritime tradition and are believed to bring good luck and safe voyages when added to a ship’s keel.

“To honor the occasion and maritime tradition, three specially selected coins are being welded into the keel of ship,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer for the cruise line. “The three coins bring luck to all of those who travel onboard.”

The first coin was a rare Venetian coin from 1688 that honors the ship’s birthplace, the second a 1992 silver US Dollar representing the year Regent was established, and the third was a specially minted coin to commemorate the occasion.

“With this cruise ship, Fincantieri renews its prestigious partnership with one of the most important ship owners in the ultra-luxury segment,” said Marco Lunardi, senior vice president for Fincantieri.

Seven Seas Prestige is the first of what will be two ultra-luxury Prestige-class ships for Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Accommodating 850 guests in 434 suites, the 77,000-gross-ton vessel will have one of the highest guest-to-space ratios.

Scheduled to arrive in 2026, it will also introduce new suite categories for the cruise line, along with new dining venues and public spaces.

It’s hard to imagine building something even better than Regent’s last new build, Seven Seas Grandeur. Introduced in 2023, that ship introduced a 4,400-square-foot Regent Suite that features two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, two balconies, a heated pool, an in-suite spa, and artwork by the likes of none other than Pablo Picasso.

Still, the cruise line boasts that this new class of vessels will be the top tier of the top tiers. New details are sure to be forthcoming in the months ahead as Seven Seas Prestige takes shape.

Regent Seven Seas plans to introduce its second Prestige class ship in 2029.

Out with the Old

As Regent Seven Seas looks forward to its new ship, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings just announced that it is saying goodbye to its beloved Seven Seas Navigator.

Introduced with much of the same fanfare as it’s doing with Seven Seas Prestige, Seven Seas Splendor arrived on the seas in September 1999 and instantly became a passenger favorite.

Seven Seas Prestige Keel Laying Ceremony

Now, the 490-passenger, 28,803-gross-ton vessel will sail its last luxury voyage on October 2, 2026, making room for the new Prestige class ship to fill the void and then some.

Seven Seas Splendor has been sold to Crescent Seas, a new cruise line led by real estate developer Crescent Heights.

In a $230-million deal, Crescent Heights and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings agreed that the 26-year-old vessel will be converted into a luxury residential ship with residences ranging from $750,000 to $8 million.

Crescent Seas plans on gutting the ship to give it a new look – costing the company another $50 million – but will initially keep Regent Seven Seas crew on staff to make for a smooth transition.