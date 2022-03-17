Katy Perry Named Godmother of New Norwegian Prima Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line announces that global pop superstar Katy Perry is named godmother to the new Norwegian Prima cruise ship. She will also be performing at a christening ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Katy Perry is Godmother for Norwegian Prima

Anticipation is growing for Norwegian Cruise Line’s upcoming new Norwegian Prima cruise ship. And the cruise line has now revealed that global pop superstar Katy Perry will be the ship’s godmother.

Perry won’t just christen the new ship but also perform during a naming ceremony in Reykjavik, Iceland, on August 27, 2022. It will be the first cruise ship christening in Iceland’s capital.

“We are so excited to welcome Katy Perry, a one-of-a-kind artist and worldwide sensation, as godmother of Norwegian Prima,” said Harry Sommer, President and CEO of NCL. “We are so incredibly proud that she will be part of the Norwegian Cruise Line family and look forward to launching our beautiful, innovative ship with her in August.”

Katy Perry (Photo Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Perry will be an important part of the traditional element of the ship christening by officiating the breaking of the champagne bottle on the ship’s bow to bid the vessel and its travelers good fortune. The pop superstar will also perform on stage before the Norwegian Prima begins its inaugural season from Iceland.

“My most favorite way to vacation with my family is on the water. Every morning that you wake up, you get to experience an incredible new view,” said Katy Perry. “I love that I get to christen her with my good vibrations, and I’m so excited for this new, beautiful, high-end, high-tech ship to take the seas, and provide once-in-a-lifetime vacations for so many families.”

Render Courtesy: Norwegian Cruise Line

The Norwegian Cruise Line ship will first arrive in Reykjavik after completing its maiden voyage that departs Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on August 17, 2022. That maiden voyage includes calls to Brussels in Belgium, Bergen and Geiranger in Norway, and Akureyri and Isafjordur in Iceland.

Norwegian Prima is the first of six Prima-class vessels and will offer inaugural voyages to Nothern Europe from Southampton, England; Amsterdam; and Reykjavík, Iceland, starting in August 2022.

The ship will also offer Bermuda sailings from New York City from October 6, 2022, and then Caribbean voyages from Galveston, Texas and Miami, Florida, starting October 27.

Norwegian Prima is a new design and takes NCL into a new era of cruising. The vessel is currently in the final outfitting phase by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri. Prima is 142,500 gross tons and has a guest capacity of 3,215 at double occupancy.