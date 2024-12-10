Japan Popularity Spurs Cruise Line to Open 2027 Bookings

After an unexpected surge in bookings for its 2026 sailings to Japan, Windstar Cruises has decided to open its bookings for spring 2027 earlier than expected.

The move comes after the cruise line’s announcement of its 2026 Grand Japan itineraries aboard the new Star Seeker in June 2024 generated near sell-out levels of interest within months.

“The combination of our return to Asia for the first time since 2023, along with the anticipation of a new ship and the fact that Japan is now one of the world’s most visited countries, has created an excitement for this region that we have not seen before,” said Janet Bava, chief commercial officer of Windstar Cruises.

“Just months after announcing our 2026 plans in Japan, we’re nearly sold out,” she continued.

Star Seeker, which is under construction at WestSEA Shipyard in Portugal and just completed its float-out, is set to join the fleet in December 2025.

Although the 9,315-gross-ton vessel will spend 2025 enjoying the Caribbean and Alaska in summer 2026, it was the Japan voyages that spurred the most interest.

After a 14-night transpacific crossing in September 2026, Star Seeker will provide 10-night Grand Japan itinerary sails from Tokyo to Kyoto, offering guests a close-up look at some of Japan’s most celebrated destinations, including Nagasaki and Hiroshima, as well as smaller ports like Takamatsu and Karatsu.

Read Also: Top 10 Smallest Cruise Ships in the World

Windstar is also offering an extended Kyoto & the Zen of Japan Cruise Tour to explore more inland locations. This optional tour includes hot springs baths, traditional tea ceremonies, and visits to iconic sites like Kyoto’s Gold Pavilion.

Five Grand Japan itineraries are scheduled between September and October 2026. The new spring 2027 season will continue these voyages into Japan’s cherry blossom season, with cruises available from March through May.

Additionally, Windstar Cruises added an extra fall sailing for 2027.

The cruise line has also introduced an early booking offer through February 28, 2025, for the voyages that includes a complimentary upgrade to all-inclusive fares with Wi-Fi, gratuities, select beverages, and onboard credits per stateroom.

Expansion Allows for Asian Offerings

The Miami-based Windstar Cruises, which provides luxury small-ship cruises, is set to expand its fleet in 2026, as well, welcoming the new Star Explorer into its lineup for the 2027 season.

Also under construction at WestSEA Shipyard, the second new vessel generating buzz for the cruise line will debut in December 2026.

New WindStar Cruise Ships

Both new yachts, which join the Star Plus Class alongside Star Pride, Star Breeze, and Star Legend, will each accommodate up to 224 passengers across 112 suites, most featuring private verandas or floor-to-ceiling windows.

The all-inclusive yachts will also feature a spa and fitness center, café and lounge, spacious open decks, al fresco dining, and a dining room including selections from James Beard Foundation-affiliated chefs.

Although itineraries have not been announced for Star Explorer, the growing popularity of Japan may be enough to entice the cruise line to introduce the vessel to the area, as well.

While new Japan itineraries will be available for Star Seeker, the cruise line has not revealed much detail about 2027 lineups for its existing ships, which also includes Wind Class sailing vessels Wind Star, Wind Spirit, and Wind Surf.

The company did say the addition of its yachts will allow Wind Star to join Star Breeze in Tahiti in 2027, where there is also strong demand.