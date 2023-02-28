January Is Best Booking Month Ever For Viking

Viking reached a happy milestone in January when it recorded its best single month of bookings in its 25-year history.

The company, which operates nine ocean ships and scores of river ships, said the strong showing in the first month of the year prompted it to open bookings early for some 2025 ocean sailing dates.

Viking Sets Bookings Record

Viking is celebrating record bookings in January, a month that saw 18 of the cruise line’s all-time top 20 booking days as well as the most bookings ever received in a single day.

Viking said that Europe is in demand across the company’s fleet of river and ocean ships, and some itineraries are nearly sold out for the 2023 season.

Viking Vessels (Photo Courtesy: Viking)

Viking Chairman Torstein Hagen said, ”For 25 years we have been committed to developing travel experiences for The Thinking Person. This is what sets us apart. We are pleased that our approach to destination-focused voyages continues to resonate with curious travelers, and we look forward to welcoming even more guests on board around the world in the years to come.”

Founded in 1997, Viking has experienced fast growth in both its ocean and river fleets. Just since 2020, the line has added 15 new ships to its fleet, including eight new Viking Longships, river ships purpose-built for the Mekong, Nile and Mississippi rivers, and two ocean ships. It also has been on the receiving end of prestigious industry awards.

Itinerary Hot Spots

With record-breaking sales, Europe remains a top destination for Viking guests. According to Viking, its most popular European river itineraries include the 8-day Rhine Getaway, 8-day Romantic Danube, 15-day Grand European Tour, and 8-day Paris and the Heart of Normandy.

Several 2025 voyages have opened early for bookings, including the 8-day Iconic Western Mediterranean, 10-day Empires of the Mediterranean, and 15-day Viking Homelands.

Photo Credit: Travel Faery / Shutterstock

This year also marks the second season of Viking Expeditions, and the company said strong demand continues for voyages to Antarctica and the Great Lakes.

In mid-January, Viking took the wraps off its 2024-25 world cruise itinerary, Viking World Voyage I, a 180-day journey to 37 countries and 85 ports of call. The sailing, which also offers the shorter Viking World Voyage II, will be operated aboard Viking Sky.

Industry Upswing

Vikings’ successes in January follow similar bookings increases seen by other cruise lines. Carnival Corporation brands Holland America Line, AIDA, and P&O Cruises all posted strong booking levels in January. In fact, Holland America recorded its best-ever overall January week and its highest single-day bookings in January.

The early year spikes followed record-breaking booking gains in late 2022 by cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises.