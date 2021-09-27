It’s a Busy Year of Carnival Cruise Ship Dry Docks, Here’s the Latest

It is only September, and Carnival Cruise Line is still going full steam ahead with upgrades and maintenance for its cruise ships. So far this year already five vessels have received the new livery and some upgrades as well. At this moment, there are a further four ships in dry dock, or awaiting their turns.

The company remains committed to making sure the vessels look their best once they all start sailing again. And with the new blue, red, and white livery, which reflects the company’s heritage, that sure doesn’t seem to be a difficult task.

Do you want to know if the ship you booked for this year or the next has been worked on? Read on as we look at the Carnival Cruise ships that have already completed dry docks this year and the ones currently in dry dock.

Which Carnival Ships Have Completed Dry Docks?

It’s been a hectic year for the technical people at Carnival Cruise Line. Not only did the company launch a new ship, Mardi Gras, but the company is also in the final stages of transforming Carnival Victory into Carnival Radiance, and no less than five ships have already completed their dry docks this year.

Carnival Magic, Carnival Glory, Carnival Dream, Carnival Legend, and Carnival Valor have all completed dry docks already this year, with a variety of changes and upgrades that have been made to each ship.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Magic was the first ship this year to complete a dry dock in Marseille, France, in May. Besides the new red, white and blue hull design and paint scheme, she also underwent hotel maintenance and cosmetic enhancements. However, she was also one of the first ships to have the conference room replaced with the new non-smoking Casino and bar.

Carnival Glory and Carnival Valor had relatively minor work done during their dry-dock periods in Marseille, France. Besides the standard cosmetic enhancements that are part of every dry dock, the ships also got some upgrades in the hotel areas of the vessels.

Of course, both cruise ships also got the gorgeous new livery that will be a key part of every Carnival Cruise ship. Carnival Valor completed its upgrade on July 28 ready for resuming operations on November 1 from New Orleans. Carnival Glory is already sailing from new Orleans and completed its minor refurbishment in July 2021.

In June 2021, Carnival Dream received the new non-smoking Casino and bar that was previously fit to Carnival Magic. Routine hotel maintenance and cosmetic enhancements and the red, white, and blue hull design were also done and added to the vessel in Marseille.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

The final ship to have already completed dry dock is Carnival Legend; besides the hull work and the routine enhancements, the ship had some more work done during her time in Marseille. The Arcade relocated to Deck 3 and was branded as The Warehouse. It replaced the chapel and library on Deck 3. The space where the Arcade used to be was converted to The Cove, a kids retreat.

If all that wasn’t enough, Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze both went through a wet-dock to also add the new non-smoking Casino.

Which Carnival Ships Are In Dry Dock Now?

Currently, no less than four Carnival Cruise ships are in Cadiz, Spain. The ships are either in dry dock or waiting to start soon. These are Carnival Liberty, Carnival Paradise, Carnival Sunshine, and of course, Carnival Radiance.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Liberty is scheduled to leave her dry-dock position in Cadiz, Spain, on September 28, Carnival Paradise is scheduled to start on October 1, and Carnival Sunshine for October 21, both also in the Spanish port of Cadiz, Spain. All three ships will be receiving, or have received, in the case of Carnival Liberty, cosmetic enhancements, and of course, the new livery.

Carnival Radiance will finally sail from Cadiz for her crossing the Atlantic Ocean on October 18 and beginning a seven-week journey to her new homeport in Long Beach, California. All in all, it’s a busy time for Carnival’s engineering teams, but in the end, with the new liveries and the ships looking brand new once again, it will all have been worth it.