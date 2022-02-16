Itinerary Changes for Two Redeployed Carnival Cruise Ships

In the wake of several cruise ship redeployments and shifting vessels to different itineraries due to fleet shakeups, guests booked Carnival Spirit or Carnival Splendor in the next few months are also being notified of itinerary changes for their upcoming sailings.

These itinerary changes, affecting the April 17 Carnival Journeys cruise aboard Carnival Spirit as well as Carnival Splendor‘s summer sailings in Alaska, are likely due to the difference in ship deployments, as Carnival Freedom had previously been scheduled for these voyages.

Itinerary Changes Announced

Because ships of different sizes need to be accommodated at different ports of call, the itineraries for the newly assigned vessels have been slightly modified from the original Carnival Freedom itineraries. Booked guests were notified of these changes via email, though the final schedules have not yet been announced, as bookings are still being moved to the new ships.

The 16-day Carnival Journeys cruise – a longer, more intimate voyage that gives guests a chance for in-depth exploration of different ports and local cultures – will still depart on April 17, 2022, but Carnival Spirit will be calling on Ocho Rios, Jamaica, instead of Santa Marta, Colombia, as she repositions to Seattle, Washington.

The other ports of call on the itinerary – Cartagena, Colombia; Puntarenas, Costa Rica; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – remain the same. The voyage also includes plenty of days at sea, but it is possible the exact dates of port visits and days at sea may be slightly changed because of the new sailing route to visit Jamaica.

Carnival Splendor Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: SeregaSibTravel / Shutterstock)

Similarly, Carnival Splendor‘s cruises in Alaska will be somewhat different than the itineraries previously planned for Carnival Freedom. According to the notification email, “Cruises which call on Skagway, will now call on Icy Strait Point or Sitka.”

Alaska voyages affected include sailings from May 10 through and including August 30, 2022.

As with Carnival Spirit‘s itinerary change, the exact itinerary for the slightly reworked cruises have not been announced, but guests will be provided details when they receive confirmation of their bookings on the new vessel.

Carnival has informed guests that because of the volume of bookings to be moved to different ships, reservation information will be unavailable until March 1. Reservation transfers are being made by Carnival’s technical team, and all onboard credits and pre-paid packages, such as for drinks, spa appointments, and Wi-Fi packages, will be transferred as well.

First the Ships Changed

Itinerary changes for both Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor come just after guests were informed on February 14 that due to several redeployments to cover Carnival Sensation and Carnival Ecstasy leaving the fleet, their cruises would no longer be aboard Carnival Freedom.

Carnival Spirit (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Instead, Carnival Freedom is changing homeports in Florida, from Miami to Port Canaveral, to pick up the itineraries formerly assigned to Carnival Elation, effective April 21 through October 15. The ship’s previously scheduled repositioning to Seattle, Washington, will now be handled by Carnival Spirit, while several of its Alaska sailings will be taken over by Carnival Splendor.

While all three ships are fine vessels with plenty to offer travelers, the Conquest-class Carnival Freedom is 110,000 gross tons, with 13 decks and passenger occupancy of 2,980. Carnival Spirit, on the other hand, is Spirit-class and weighs in at 88,500 gross tons, with 12 decks and a passenger capacity of 2,124.

Carnival Splendor is a Concordia-class ship originally intended for Costa Cruises, but transferred to the Carnival fleet during construction. She is 113,300 gross tons, with 13 decks and a passenger capacity of 3,012 at double occupancy.

The configurations of all three ships are slightly different, and they offer different spaces and features for guests to enjoy.