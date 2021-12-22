Itinerary Changes for Six Carnival Cruise Ships

Carnival Cruise Line has informed booked guests of itinerary changes, impacted six different cruise ships on sailings from five different US homeports. It follows several rounds of itinerary changes over the past several months.

Carnival Cruise Line Itinerary Changes

Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests of another round of itinerary changes for select departures across six Carnival cruise ships from five different US homeports. The changes are scattered through 2022 and 2023, and there is no specific reason for each itinerary change.

Carnival Vista

For Carnival Vista, two sailings have changed in 2022. Departures from the Port of Galveston on January 8, 2022, and January 22, 2022, will now include calls at Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Cozumel.

Carnival Vista at Port of Galveston (Photo Copyright: Cruise Hive)

Carnival Glory

There is just one change for Carnival Glory out of the Port of New Orleans. The voyage, which departs on January 9, 2022, will now be sailing to Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Cozumel, just like the Carnival Vista above.

Carnival Sunrise and Carnival Liberty

Out of PortMiami in Florida, two Carnival cruise ships have altered itineraries in 2022. Carnival Sunrise departures on January 20 and 24, 2022, will be heading to Ocho Rios in Jamaica and Nassau in the Bahamas. Carnival Liberty’s departure from Miami on January 16 will visit Amber Cove, Grand Turk, and Bimini.

Carnival Pride

Two different itineraries will be impacted for the Carnival Pride out of Tampa, Florida. The vessel’s January 8, 2022 voyage will call at Limon, a partial transit in the Panama Canal and the finally Costa Maya. The departure on January 16 will include calls at Costa Maya, Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Cozumel.

Carnival Sunshine

Carnival Sunshine has the most changes, with seven sailings now changed out of the POrt of Charleston in 2022 and 2023. The departure on March 13, 2022, will be to Bimini and Princess Cays in the Bahamas. The departures in 2023 on January 7, February 18, March 18, and April 8 will now be visiting Nassau and Princess Cays, both in the Bahamas.

Photo Credit: Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock.com

The departure from Charleston on April 21, 2023, will include a call at Nassau, Bimini, and the private island of Half Moon Cay. On November 20, 2023, the departure will be the same ports but in a different order, starting with Bimini, then Nassau, and finally Half Moon Cay.

Constant Changes

Carnival Cruise Line has made many itinerary changes over the past several months. On December 10, 2021, Cruise Hive reported on three Carnival vessels that had itinerary changes, including the new Mardi Gras.

There’s no clear reason why the cruise line is making so many changes. Still, it could be related to complying with port of call agreements, limited capacity due to other vessels, or construction. The Nassau cruise port is currently undergoing significant redevelopment, including the piers. Many changes also depend on the local authorities and any scheduling plans they might have.

Grand Cayman is not yet ready to welcome back all cruise ships, and with the growing concerns of the Omicron variant, scheduled calls remain very fluid. It’s advised that impacted guests check their booking details to go through the itinerary adjustments as arrival and departures may have also been affected.