Itinerary Changes for Miami-Based Norwegian Cruise Ship

Norwegian Cruise Line has adjusted two sailings out of the Miami-based Norwegian Breakaway cruise ship. Travel agents were informed of the changes on June 7, 2022, including the removal of ports and replacements.

Norwegian Breakaway Itinerary Changes

The cruise line has altered the itinerary for two upcoming Norwegian Breakaway sailings, with one departing Miami, Florida, on July 31, 2022, and the following August 7, 2022, cruise from the same homeport.

NCL did not detail the reason for the itinerary change and only said in a letter to travel agents, “It is always our intention to maintain original itineraries. However, at times, unforeseen circumstances require us to make modifications.”

Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock

For both sailings, the vessel will first be heading to the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay. The next day will be a full day at sea, which will then be followed by San Juan, Puerto Rico, and then St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The voyage will end with two consecutive sea days.

Here is the full revised itinerary:

Sun: Miami, Departs at 5:30 PM

Mon: Great Stirrup Cay, 6:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Tue: At Sea

Wed: San Juan, 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Thu: St. Thomas, 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Fri: At Sea

Sat: At Sea

Sun: Miami, Arrives at 7:00 AM

Guests booked on these sailings may have noticed that Norwegian Cruise Line has removed the port of call in Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands. There is also an extra sea day on the revised itinerary.

Photo Credit: SebZet / Shutterstock.com

Originally, Norwegian Breakaway was scheduled to start with a full day at sea, followed by three ports in a row with Purto Plata, then St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Tortola. There would have been another sea day before the final port visit at Great Stirrup Cay.

Undoubtedly, guests will be receiving a refund of any pre-purchased shore excursions in Puerto Plata and Tortola. It will also be a massive disappointment to those who booked their voyage for those specific ports.

Also Read: Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels Multiple Voyages Due to Required Dry Dock

The Breakaway-class vessel is currently based out of PortMiami, Florida, and first resumed operations on September 26, 2021, out of New York City after the industry-wide suspension.

Norwegian Breakaway has a guest capacity of 3,964 at double occupancy and 1,650 international crew members.