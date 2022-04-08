Itinerary Change Notification for Norwegian Cruise Line Ship to Bermuda

Norwegian Cruise Line informs guests of an itinerary change for the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship out of Boston, Massachusetts. The sailing in question is the April 8 departure, only the second cruise from the port since resuming operations.

Norwegian Pearl Itinerary Change

The NCL cruise ship is just completing its first voyage from Bostom in two years due to the industry-wide suspension, but there is an itinerary change for the following voyage.

Norwegian Cruise Line sent out a letter to guests booked on the April 8 departure from Massport, the Port of Boston. The Norwegian Pearl will now include a call to Bar Harbor in Maine on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Photo Credit: Ian_Stewart / Shutterstock

One big difference is that Bar Harbor is a tender port, and the ship will be anchored from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The vessel will only be spending two nights docked in Bermuda. The cruise line is refunding any pre-purchased tours for the originally scheduled third day in Bermuda.

Originally, the NCL cruise ship was scheduled to spend three nights in Bermuda as part of its seven-night Bermuda voyage. Guests were informed of the itinerary change less than 48 hours before the departure via an email communication.

Norwegian Pearl will still arrive back in Boston on Friday; however, the ship is currently slightly delayed by approximately two hours. The scheduled time of arrival was 4:00 PM at Massport.

First Cruise Ship from Bostin in Two Years

The NCL vessel became the first to resume cruises from Boston in two years on April 4. The first return voyage was a short four-night sailing to Bermuda.

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock

At the time the ship resumed sailings, Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer, said, “Our Great Cruise Comeback not only celebrates the return of our vessels and resilience of our team members worldwide, but also underscores the incredible partnership we have with our destinations around the world.”

“To jumpstart the cruise season for Massport is another major milestone for the U.S. cruise industry and we’re honored to commemorate that moment with Norwegian Pearl’s inaugural voyage from Flynn Cruiseport Boston.”

Norwegian Pearl will continue to offer sailings from Boston to Bermuda through November 2022. The ship will then reposition to offer Caribbean cruises from Miami, Florida. The vessel is 93,530 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,394 at double occupancy.